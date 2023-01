Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Weekly Rundown – January 31, 2023

COMPLETE RELEASE

#PAC12MBB STARTING FIVE:

Q1 + Q2 – Pac-12 Men’s Basketball teams have a combined 60 Quad 1 (25) & Quad 2 (35) victories through Jan. 30, a total which trails only the Big Ten (78) and Big 12 (71).

The Pac-12’s 35 Quad 2 victories are tied with the Big Ten for the most nationally.

ARIZONA’s seven Quad 1 wins are tied for second-most nationally, trailing only Kansas’ eight. UCLA shares the nation’s best Quad 2 record with Saint Mary’s (6-0).

2 – Two Pac-12 standouts were named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List on Jan. 30.

, ARIZONA – Currently leads the Pac-12 in both scoring (20.0 ppg) and rebounding (9.6 rpg), 1-of-5 NCAA Division I players leading their league in both (Zach Edey, Purdue; Gerrale Gates, Holy Cross; Drew Pember, UNC Asheville; Jake Stephens, Chattanooga). Tubelis is also 1-of-2 NCAA Division I players averaging at least 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 55 percent shooting (Edey). Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA – 1-of-2 power conference players averaging at least 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals (Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky).

2.7 – UCLA’s Jaylen Clark was named 1-of-15 midseason candidates for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year on Jan. 26.

Clark Ranks fourth in NCAA Division I, and first among power conference players, with 2.70 steals per game; he’s also just 1-of-2 DI players averaging at least 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals (Malik Miller, Morgan State).

The last Conference player to average as many steals was 2019 Naismith DPOY recipient Matisse Thybulle (3.5 spg in 2018-19).

8×70 – For the first time this season, the Pac-12 boasts eight teams in the top 70 in NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) through Jan. 30 games (#5 UCLA, #10 ARIZONA, #50 UTAH, #55 USC, #58 OREGON, #64 ARIZONA STATE, #69 WASHINGTON STATE, #70 COLORADO).

Among teams ranked #30-and-higher in the NET, none have more combined Quad 1 and 2 victories than USC (seven) and OREGON (seven). ARIZONA STATE is close behind with six Quad 1/2 victories.

USC continues its steady climb as Winner of 11 of its last 14 games, hitting a season-best #52 after last week’s win against UCLA and currently at #55 since it debuted at #146 in the initial NET rankings on Dec. 4.

OREGON has gone 5-2 and gained 23 spots since Jan. 5 to its current #58 NET ranking.

19 – Recent results have catapulted UCLA to the top of NCAA Division I’s Longest home-court win streak list as the Bruins enter the week winners of 19 straight at Pauley Pavilion (UCLA 19Kent St. 17, Memphis 16, Clemson 15).

Gonzaga (75 games, ended 1/19), Texas Tech (29, 1/3), Arizona (28, 1/7), Kentucky (28, 1/10) and Auburn (28, 1/25) all saw lengthy home streaks end this month.

OFF THE BENCH:

TRACKING THE PAC: Through 66 league games as of Jan. 28, the average scoring margin is 11.6 points.

29 games have been decided by single digits, 18 by 5 pts. or less

13 games have been decided by one possession (3 pts. or less)

3 overtime games (3 OT periods)

5 decided on team’s final possession (ASU at COLO; OSU vs. WASH; UTAH at WSU; UCLA at WSU; COLO vs. WSU)

ZU, LEW & BILL, etc.: Only six players have ever led the Conference in both scoring and rebounding in the same season, as ARIZONA’s Azuolas Tubelis currently does:

Lew Alcindor, UCLA (3x, 1966-69)*

Bill Walton, UCLA (1971-72)*

Mark McNamara, CAL (1981-82)

AC Green, OSU (1984-85)

Ike Diogu, ASU (2004-05)**

Leon Powe, CAL (2005-06)**

Four of the six went on to be named either First

or Second (**) Team Consensus All-Americans.

KEY NON-CONFERENCE WINS 10 & 13:

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball programs combined for 10 victories over AP Top 25 opponents and 13 over Power 6 Conference opponents during non-conference play.

The 10 ranked victories tied for the most of any NCAA Division I conference (Big 12 & SEC), and are the most for the Conference since expanding to the Pac-10 in 1978-79 (previous high was nine in 1994-95 & 1999 -00).

Five different Pac-12 teams (ARIZONA, ARIZONA STATE, COLORADO, UCLA, USC) amassed the 10 AP Top 25 wins, trailing only the Big 12 and Big Ten’s seven teams.

The 13 Power 6 Conference victories are the most for the league since registering 15 during the 2019-20 season when as many as six Pac-12 teams were projected to make the canceled 2020 NCAA Tournament.

AP TOP 25 OPPONENTS (10-11)

COLORADO 78, #11 Tennessee 66 (Nashville, Tenn.)

ARIZONA STATE 87, #20 Michigan 62 (Brooklyn, NY)

COLORADO 103, #24 Texas A&M 75 (Conway, SC)

#14 ARIZONA 87, #17 San Diego State 70 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

#14 ARIZONA 81, #10 Creighton 79 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

#10 ARIZONA 89, #14 Indiana 75 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

#16 UCLA 87, at #20 Maryland 60

#16 UCLA 63, #13 Kentucky 53 (New York City, NY)

at #9 Arizona 75, #6 Tennessee 70

at USC 74, #19 Auburn 71

POWER 6 OPPONENTS (13-20)

COLORADO 78, #11 Tennessee 66 (Nashville, Tenn.)

ARIZONA STATE 87, #20 Michigan 62 (Brooklyn, NY)

COLORADO 103, #24 Texas A&M 75 (Conway, SC)

UTAH 68, Georgia Tech 64 (Fort Myers, Fla.)

#14 ARIZONA 81, #10 Creighton 79 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

STANFORD 70, Florida State 60 (Orlando, Fla.)

OREGON 74, Villanova 67 (Portland, Ore.)

#10 ARIZONA 89, #14 Indiana 75 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

ARIZONA STATE 73, Creighton 71 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

#16 UCLA 87, at #20 Maryland 60

#16 UCLA 63, #13 Kentucky 53 (New York City, NY)

at #9 Arizona 75, #6 Tennessee 70

at USC 74, #19 Auburn 71

NATIONAL AWARDS CANDIDATES

NAISMITH TROPHY NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Top 50 Watch List

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Will Richardson, Oregon

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Drew Peterson, USC

WOODEN AWARD NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Late Season Top 20 Watch List

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Top 50 Watch List

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Will Richardson, Oregon

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

USBWA OSCAR ROBERTSON TROPHY NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Midseason Top 50 Watch List

Oumar Ballo, Arizona

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Jaylen Clark, UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

NABC NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Top 20 Watch List

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

NAISMITH DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Midseason Watch List

Jaylen Clark, UCLA

NAISMITH MEMORIAL BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME AWARDS

Watch Lists

Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year

Kerr Crisis, Arizona

Will Richardson, Oregon

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year

Amari Bailey, UCLA

Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year

Pelle Larsson, Arizona

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year

Oumar Ballo, Arizona

Adem Bona, UCLA

Branden Carlson, Utah

Kel’el Ware, Oregon

PAC-12 MEDIA PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

First Team

Tyger Campbell, R-Sr., G, UCLA

Branden Carlson, Sr., C, Utah

Boogie Ellis, Sr., G, USC

Mouhamed Gueye, So., F, Washington State

Harrison Ingram, So., F, Stanford

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Sr., G/F, UCLA

Spencer Jones, Sr., F, Stanford

Drew Peterson, 5th, G, USC

Will Richardson, Sr., G, Oregon

Azuolas Tubelis, Jr., F, Arizona

Second Team

Marcus Bagley, So., F, Arizona State

Tristan da Silva, Jr., F, Colorado

DJ Horne, Jr., G, Arizona State

Kerr Kriisa, Jr., G, Arizona

Pelle Larsson, Jr., G, Arizona

Honorable Mention

Amari Bailey (Fr., UCLA), Oumar Ballo (R-Jr., ARIZ), Jaylen Clark (Jr., UCLA); Quincy Guerrier (Sr., ORE), KJ Simpson (So., COLO), Kel’el Ware (Fr., ORE).

CONFERENCE STANDINGS (Expanded Standings) Teams Pac-12 Record Overall Record #9 UCLA 8-2 17-4 #5 Arizona 8-3 19-3 USC 7-3 15-6 Utah 8 to 4 15-8 Oregon 7-4 13-9 Arizona State 6 to 5 15-7 Washington 5-7 13-10 Washington State 5-7 10-13 Colorado 4-8 12-11 Stanford 3-7 9-12 Oregon State 3-8 9-13 California 2-8

3-18

WEEKLY SCHEDULE (Full Schedule) | * – Pac-12 Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2 TV Time (PT) OREGON STATE at ARIZONA STATE* PAC12 5:00 p.m. PT STANFORD at UTAH* PAC12 5:00 p.m. PT WASHINGTON at #9 UCLA* FS1 6:00 p.m. PT CALIFORNIA at COLORADO* PAC12 7:00 p.m. PT OREGON at #5 ARIZONA* ESPN 7:30 p.m. PT WASHINGTON STATE at USC* FS1 8:00 p.m. PT Saturday, Feb. 4 TV Time (PT) WASHINGTON STATE at #9 UCLA* PAC12 4:00 p.m. PT OREGON STATE at #5 ARIZONA* PAC12 6:30 p.m. PT WASHINGTON at USC* FS1 6:30 p.m. PT OREGON at ARIZONA STATE* ESPN2 7:00 p.m. PT Saturday, Feb. 4 TV Time (PT) CALIFORNIA at UTAH* ESPNU 3:00 p.m. PT STANFORD at COLORADO* FS1

4:00 p.m. PT