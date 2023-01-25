Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Weekly Rundown – January 24, 2023

COMPLETE RELEASE

+1.5 – Despite dropping its first league game of the season at ARIZONA on Saturday, UCLA actually extended its Pac-12 lead to 1.5 games after last week’s road split as the midpoint of Conference play hits this week.

The Bruins last enjoyed as large a lead (+1.5 through 10 games) in the Pac-12 around the midpoint of the pandemic-impacted 2020-21 season; UCLA went on to finish fourth in the league standings before advancing to the 2021 NCAA Final Four.

4 – Four Pac-12 standouts were named to the USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Top 50 Watch List on Jan. 19.

Oumar Ballo ARIZONA – Only player currently top 5 in the Pac-12 in scoring, rebounding, FG% and blocks.

ARIZONA – Only player currently top 5 in the Pac-12 in scoring, rebounding, FG% and blocks. Azuolas Tubelis ARIZONA – Currently leads the Pac-12 in both scoring (19.9 ppg) and rebounding (9.4 rpg), 1-of-5 NCAA Division I players leading their league in both (Zach Edey, Purdue; Gerrale Gates, Holy Cross; Drew Pember, UNC Asheville; Jake Stephens, Chattanooga).

ARIZONA – Currently leads the Pac-12 in both scoring (19.9 ppg) and rebounding (9.4 rpg), 1-of-5 NCAA Division I players leading their league in both (Zach Edey, Purdue; Gerrale Gates, Holy Cross; Drew Pember, UNC Asheville; Jake Stephens, Chattanooga). Jaime Jaquez Jr. & Jaylen ClarkUCLA – the only players currently in the top 15 in the Pac-12 in scoring, rebounding and steals.

8 x 75 – The Pac-12 boasts eight teams in the top 75 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) through Jan. 23 games (#5 UCLA, #11 ARIZONA, #48 UTAH, #55 ARIZONA STATE, #60 OREGON, #62 USC, #65 COLORADO, #75 WASHINGTON STATE).

Half of this week’s 10-game slate will feature NET Top 75 matchups (COLO at ORE; UCLA at USC; ARIZ at WSU; UTAH at ORE; ASU at WSU).

With a pair of home routs last week, UTAH climbed from a season-worst #66 back inside the top 50 at #48.

OREGON has gained 21 spots since Jan. 5 to its current #60; the Ducks navigated a rash of injuries during a non-conference slate currently rated fourth-most difficult among Power Conferences (Alabama, North Carolina, Kansas).

USC continues its steady climb, hitting a season-best #61 after Saturday’s win at ARIZONA STATE and currently at #62 since debuting at #146 in the initial NET rankings on Dec. 4.

11.3 – Through 56 league games as of Jan. 22, the average scoring margin is 11.3 points.

25 games have been decided by single digits, 16 by 5 pts. or less

12 games have been decided by one possession (3 pts. or less)

2 overtime games (2 OT periods)

5 decided on team’s final possession (ASU at COLO; OSU vs. WASH; UTAH at WSU; UCLA at WSU; COLO vs. WSU)

148 – OREGON’s Dana Altman enters the week with 148 victories in Pac-12 regular-season games, two shy of becoming the 11th head coach to reach 150 league wins in Conference history.

Lute Olson 327, John Wooden 298, Mike Montgomery 282, Slats Gill 276, Hec Edmundson 266, Jack Friel 232, Ralph Miller 204, Nibs Price 192, Marv Harshman 176, Sean Miller 150* (* 30 wins later vacated by NCAA penalty) .

Altman also has 721 career wins, recently passing UTEP’s Don Haskins (719) for 30th in NCAA Division I history.

OFF THE BENCH:

ZU, LEW & BILL, etc.: Only six players have ever led the Conference in both scoring and rebounding in the same season, as ARIZONA’s Azuolas Tubelis currently does:

Lew Alcindor, UCLA (3x, 1966-69)

Bill Walton, UCLA (1971-72)

Mark McNamara, CAL (1981-82)

AC Green, OSU (1984-85)

Ike Diogu, ASU (2004-05)

Leon Powe, CAL (2005-06)

BURGER BOYZ: Five NLI signees from four Pac-12 schools were named to the rosters for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday:

Cody WilliamsColorado

Mookie CookOregon

KJ Evans Jr.Oregon

Andrej StojakovicStanford

Isaiah CollierUSC

The five McDonald’s All-Americans are tied for the most-ever for the Conference (2006, 2012, 2019).

KEY NON-CONFERENCE WINS

10 & 13: Pac-12 Men’s Basketball programs combined for 10 victories over AP Top 25 opponents and 13 over Power 6 Conference opponents during non-conference play.

The 10 ranked victories are currently the most of any NCAA Division I conference, and the most for the Conference since expanding to the Pac-10 in 1978-79 (previous high was nine in 1994-95 & 1999-00).

Five different Pac-12 teams (ARIZONA, ARIZONA STATE, COLORADO, UCLA, USC) amassed the 10 AP Top 25 wins, trailing only the Big Ten’s seven teams (nine wins).

The 13 Power 6 Conference victories are the most for the league since registering 15 during the 2019-20 season when as many as six Pac-12 teams were projected to make the canceled 2020 NCAA Tournament.

AP TOP 25 OPPONENTS (10-11)

COLORADO 78, #11 Tennessee 66 (Nashville, Tenn.)

ARIZONA STATE 87, #20 Michigan 62 (Brooklyn, NY)

COLORADO 103, #24 Texas A&M 75 (Conway, SC)

#14 ARIZONA 87, #17 San Diego State 70 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

#14 ARIZONA 81, #10 Creighton 79 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

#10 ARIZONA 89, #14 Indiana 75 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

#16 UCLA 87, at #20 Maryland 60

#16 UCLA 63, #13 Kentucky 53 (New York City, NY)

at #9 Arizona 75, #6 Tennessee 70

at USC 74, #19 Auburn 71

POWER 6 OPPONENTS (13-20)

COLORADO 78, #11 Tennessee 66 (Nashville, Tenn.)

ARIZONA STATE 87, #20 Michigan 62 (Brooklyn, NY)

COLORADO 103, #24 Texas A&M 75 (Conway, SC)

UTAH 68, Georgia Tech 64 (Fort Myers, Fla.)

#14 ARIZONA 81, #10 Creighton 79 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

STANFORD 70, Florida State 60 (Orlando, Fla.)

OREGON 74, Villanova 67 (Portland, Ore.)

#10 ARIZONA 89, #14 Indiana 75 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

ARIZONA STATE 73, Creighton 71 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

#16 UCLA 87, at #20 Maryland 60

#16 UCLA 63, #13 Kentucky 53 (New York City, NY)

at #9 Arizona 75, #6 Tennessee 70

at USC 74, #19 Auburn 71

NATIONAL AWARDS CANDIDATES

NAISMITH TROPHY NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Top 50 Watch List

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Will Richardson, Oregon

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Drew Peterson, USC

WOODEN AWARD NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Midseason Top 25 Watch List

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Top 50 Watch List

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Will Richardson, Oregon

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

USBWA OSCAR ROBERTSON TROPHY NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Midseason Top 50 Watch List

Oumar Ballo, Arizona

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Jaylen Clark, UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

NABC NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Top 20 Watch List

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

NAISMITH MEMORIAL BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME AWARDS

Watch Lists

Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year

Kerr Crisis, Arizona

Will Richardson, Oregon

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year

Amari Bailey, UCLA

Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year

Pelle Larsson, Arizona

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year

Oumar Ballo, Arizona

Adem Bona, UCLA

Branden Carlson, Utah

Kel’el Ware, Oregon

PAC-12 MEDIA PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

First Team

Tyger Campbell, R-Sr., G, UCLA

Branden Carlson, Sr., C, Utah

Boogie Ellis, Sr., G, USC

Mouhamed Gueye, So., F, Washington State

Harrison Ingram, So., F, Stanford

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Sr., G/F, UCLA

Spencer Jones, Sr., F, Stanford

Drew Peterson, 5th, G, USC

Will Richardson, Sr., G, Oregon

Azuolas Tubelis, Jr., F, Arizona

Second Team

Marcus Bagley, So., F, Arizona State

Tristan da Silva, Jr., F, Colorado

DJ Horne, Jr., G, Arizona State

Kerr Kriisa, Jr., G, Arizona

Pelle Larsson, Jr., G, Arizona

Honorable Mention

Amari Bailey (Fr., UCLA), Oumar Ballo (R-Jr., ARIZ), Jaylen Clark (Jr., UCLA); Quincy Guerrier (Sr., ORE), KJ Simpson (So., COLO), Kel’el Ware (Fr., ORE).

CONFERENCE STANDINGS (Expanded Standings)

Teams Pac-12 Record Overall Record #8 UCLA 8-1 17-3 Utah 7-3 14-7 #6 Arizona 6-3 17-3 Arizona State 6-3 15-5 USC 6-3 14-6 Oregon 5-4 11 to 9 Colorado 4-6 12 to 9 Washington 4-6 12 to 9 Washington State 4-6 9-12 Oregon State 2-7 8-12 Stanford 2-7 7-12 California 2-7 3-17

WEEKLY SCHEDULE (Full Schedule) | * – Pac-12 Conference game

Wednesday, Jan. 25 TV Time (PT) Chicago State at STANFORD PAC12 7:00 p.m. PT Thursday, Jan. 26 TV Time (PT) COLORADO at OREGON* PAC12 6:00 p.m. PT #8 UCLA at USC* ESPN2 6:00 p.m. PT UTAH at OREGON STATE* PAC12 8:00 p.m. PT ARIZONA STATE at WASHINGTON* ESPNU 8:00 p.m. PT #6 ARIZONA at WASHINGTON STATE* FS1 8:00 p.m. PT Saturday, Jan. 28 TV Time (PT) #6 ARIZONA at WASHINGTON* FOX 2:30 p.m. PT UTAH at OREGON* PAC12 5:00 p.m. PT ARIZONA STATE at WASHINGTON STATE* ESPNU 5:00 p.m. PT CALIFORNIA at STANFORD* ESPNU 7:00 p.m. PT COLORADO at OREGON STATE* PAC12 7:30 p.m. PT

PAC-12 PERFORMANCE AWARDS PRESENTED BY NEXTIVA (Weekly Awards History)

Week of Player of the Week Freshman of the Week Nov. 14 KJ Simpson, So., Colorado Jordan Pope, Oregon State Nov. 21 Desmond Cambridge Jr., 5th, Arizona State Austin Nunez, Arizona State Nov. 28 Oumar Ballo, R-Jr., Arizona Amari Bailey, UCLA December 5 Rollie Worster, Jr., Utah Amari Bailey, UCLA December 12 Will Richardson, Sr., Oregon Dylan Andrews, UCLA December 19 Jaime Jaquez Jr., Sr., UCLA Tre White, USC December 26 Ąžuolas Tubelis, Jr., Arizona Grant Newell, California Jan. 2 KJ Simpson, So., Colorado Adem Bona, UCLA Jan. 9 Tristan da Silva, Jr., Colorado Adem Bona, UCLA Jan. 16 Desmond Cambridge Jr., 5th, Arizona State Koren Johnson, Washington Jan. 23 Branden Carlson, Sr., Utah Jordan Pope, Oregon State Jan. 30 February 6 February 13 February 20 February 27 March 6

