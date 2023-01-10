Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Weekly Rundown – January 10, 2023

COMPLETE RELEASE

#PAC12MBB STARTING FIVE:

2 – Two Pac-12 standouts were named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List on Jan. 4.

Azuolas Tubelis ARIZONA – Currently leads the Pac-12 in both scoring (20.6 ppg) and rebounding (9.1 rpg), 1-of-5 NCAA Division I players currently leading their league in both categories (Armando Bacot, North Carolina; Zach Edey, Purdue ; Gerrale Gates, Holy Cross; Jake Stephens, Chattanooga).

ARIZONA – Currently leads the Pac-12 in both scoring (20.6 ppg) and rebounding (9.1 rpg), 1-of-5 NCAA Division I players currently leading their league in both categories (Armando Bacot, North Carolina; Zach Edey, Purdue ; Gerrale Gates, Holy Cross; Jake Stephens, Chattanooga). Jaime Jaquez Jr.UCLA – Joins Tubelis and teammate Jaylen Clark as the only players in the Pac-12 in the top 15 in scoring (3rd, 16.9 ppg), rebounding (T-11th, 6.4 rpg), steals (T-3rd, 1.6 spg) and FG percentage (13th, 52.6%) .

5-0/5-1/4-1 – The teams currently Occupying the top three spots in the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball standings are enjoying some of their strongest starts to Conference play:

UCLA is 5-0 for the second time under Mick Cronin (8-0 in 2020-21), for just the third time in the Pac-12 era (5-0 in 2012-13) and only the eighth time since league expansion to 10 teams in 1978-79 (9-0 in 1982-83; 7-0 in 1993-94; 6-0 in 1991-92; 5-0 in 2003-04 & 1995-96).

(8-0 in 2020-21), for just the third time in the Pac-12 era (5-0 in 2012-13) and only the eighth time since league expansion to 10 teams in 1978-79 (9-0 in 1982-83; 7-0 in 1993-94; 6-0 in 1991-92; 5-0 in 2003-04 & 1995-96). UTAH is 5-1 in Pac-12 play for just the second time since joining the league and will seek to match its best one-loss start (6-1 in 2014-15) with this Thursday’s visit to No. 7 UCLA.

ARIZONA STATE is 4-1 in Conference play for the first time since 2007-08 (4-1), and just the sixth time since joining the league in 1978-79 (11-1 in 1979-80 & 1980-81; 4 -1 in 1987-88 & 2002-03).

8 x 75 – The Pac-12 boasts eight teams ranked in the top 75 in NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) through Jan. 9 games.

Tied for the third-most nationally (Big Ten 11, Big 12 10, Pac-12 8 SEC 8, ACC 8).

SEC 8, ACC 8). Half of this week’s 12-game league schedule will pit NET Top 75 teams against each other – ASU at ORE; COLO at USC; UTAH at UCLA; ARIZ at ORE; COLO at UCLA; UTAH at USC.

11 – As part of its 5-0 league start, UCLA has won 11 consecutive games overall for its longest winning streak since the 2016-17 season (opened 13-0).

As of Jan. 10, the Bruins’ 11-game win streak is currently the fourth-longest in NCAA Division I – the Longest among Power Conference programs (College of Charleston 15, Florida Atlantic 13, UNCW 13, UCLA 11 ).

). UCLA last had a win streak longer than 13 games in 2007-08 – a 14-game win streak that ended in the 2008 NCAA Final Four.

10.1 – Through 32 league games as of Jan. 8, the average scoring margin is 10.1 points.

16 games have been decided by single digits, 11 by 5 pts. or less

8 games have been decided by one possession (3 pts. or less)

1 overtime game (1 OT period)

4 decided on team’s final possession (ASU at COLO; OSU vs. WASH; UTAH at WSU; UCLA at WSU)

KEY NON-CONFERENCE WINS

10 & 13: Pac-12 Men’s Basketball programs combined for 10 victories over AP Top 25 opponents and 13 over Power 6 Conference opponents during non-conference play.

The 10 ranked victories are currently the most of any NCAA Division I conference, and the most for the Conference since expanding to the Pac-10 in 1978-79 (previous high was nine in 1994-95 & 1999-00).

The 13 Power 6 Conference victories are the most for the league since registering 15 during the 2019-20 season when as many as six Pac-12 teams were projected to make the canceled 2020 NCAA Tournament.

AP TOP 25 OPPONENTS (10-11)

COLORADO 78, #11 Tennessee 66 (Nashville, Tenn.)

ARIZONA STATE 87, #20 Michigan 62 (Brooklyn, NY)

COLORADO 103, #24 Texas A&M 75 (Conway, SC)

#14 ARIZONA 87, #17 San Diego State 70 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

#14 ARIZONA 81, #10 Creighton 79 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

#10 ARIZONA 89, #14 Indiana 75 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

#16 UCLA 87, at #20 Maryland 60

#16 UCLA 63, #13 Kentucky 53 (New York City, NY)

at #9 Arizona 75, #6 Tennessee 70

at USC 74, #19 Auburn 71

POWER 6 OPPONENTS (13-20)

COLORADO 78, #11 Tennessee 66 (Nashville, Tenn.)

ARIZONA STATE 87, #20 Michigan 62 (Brooklyn, NY)

COLORADO 103, #24 Texas A&M 75 (Conway, SC)

UTAH 68, Georgia Tech 64 (Fort Myers, Fla.)

#14 ARIZONA 81, #10 Creighton 79 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

STANFORD 70, Florida State 60 (Orlando, Fla.)

OREGON 74, Villanova 67 (Portland, Ore.)

#10 ARIZONA 89, #14 Indiana 75 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

ARIZONA STATE 73, Creighton 71 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

#16 UCLA 87, at #20 Maryland 60

#16 UCLA 63, #13 Kentucky 53 (New York City, NY)

at #9 Arizona 75, #6 Tennessee 70

at USC 74, #19 Auburn 71

PRESEASON AWARDS CANDIDATES

NAISMITH TROPHY NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Top 50 Watch List

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Will Richardson, Oregon

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Drew Peterson, USC

WOODEN AWARD NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Midseason Top 25 Watch List

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Top 50 Watch List

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Will Richardson, Oregon

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

NABC NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Top 20 Watch List

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

NAISMITH MEMORIAL BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME AWARDS

Watch Lists

Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year

Kerr Crisis, Arizona

Will Richardson, Oregon

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year

Amari Bailey, UCLA

Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year

Pelle Larsson, Arizona

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year

Oumar Ballo, Arizona

Adem Bona, UCLA

Branden Carlson, Utah

Kel’el Ware, Oregon

PAC-12 MEDIA PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

First Team

Tyger Campbell, R-Sr., G, UCLA

Branden Carlson, Sr., C, Utah

Boogie Ellis, Sr., G, USC

Mouhamed Gueye, So., F, Washington State

Harrison Ingram, So., F, Stanford

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Sr., G/F, UCLA

Spencer Jones, Sr., F, Stanford

Drew Peterson, 5th, G, USC

Will Richardson, Sr., G, Oregon

Azuolas Tubelis, Jr., F, Arizona

Second Team

Marcus Bagley, So., F, Arizona State

Tristan da Silva, Jr., F, Colorado

DJ Horne, Jr., G, Arizona State

Kerr Kriisa, Jr., G, Arizona

Pelle Larsson, Jr., G, Arizona

Honorable Mention

Amari Bailey (Fr., UCLA), Oumar Ballo (R-Jr., ARIZ), Jaylen Clark (Jr., UCLA); Quincy Guerrier (Sr., ORE), KJ Simpson (So., COLO), Kel’el Ware (Fr., ORE).

CONFERENCE STANDINGS (Expanded Standings)

Teams Pac-12 Record Overall Record #7 UCLA 5-0 14-2 Utah 5-1 12 to 5 Arizona State 4-1 13-3 #9 Arizona 3-2 14-2 USC 3-2 11 to 5 Oregon 3-2 9 to 7 Colorado 3-3 11 to 6 California 2-3 3-13 Washington State 2-4 7-10 Oregon State 1-4 7-9 Washington 1-5 9 to 8 Stanford 0-5 5-10

WEEKLY SCHEDULE (Full Schedule) | * – Pac-12 Conference game

Wednesday, Jan. 11 TV Time (PT) CALIFORNIA at WASHINGTON STATE* ESPNU 8:00 p.m. PT Thursday, Jan. 12 TV Time (PT) ARIZONA STATE at OREGON* FS1 6:00 p.m. PT COLORADO at USC* PAC12 6:00 p.m. PT #9 ARIZONA at OREGON STATE* ESPN2 8:00 p.m. PT UTAH at #7 UCLA* PAC12 8:00 p.m. PT STANFORD at WASHINGTON* FS1 8:00 p.m. PT Saturday, Jan. 14 TV Time (PT) ARIZONA STATE at OREGON STATE* PAC12 1:00 p.m. PT #9 ARIZONA at OREGON* ESPN 3:00 p.m. PT CALIFORNIA at WASHINGTON* PAC12 3:00 p.m. PT COLORADO at #7 UCLA* FOX 5:00 p.m. PT STANFORD at WASHINGTON STATE* PAC12 5:00 p.m. PT UTAH at USC* PAC12 7:30 p.m. PT

PAC-12 PERFORMANCE AWARDS PRESENTED BY NEXTIVA (Weekly Awards History)

Week of Player of the Week Freshman of the Week Nov. 14 KJ Simpson, So., Colorado Jordan Pope, Oregon State Nov. 21 Desmond Cambridge Jr., 5th, Arizona State Austin Nunez, Arizona State Nov. 28 Oumar Ballo, R-Jr., Arizona Amari Bailey, UCLA December 5 Rollie Worster, Jr., Utah Amari Bailey, UCLA December 12 Will Richardson, Sr., Oregon Dylan Andrews, UCLA December 19 Jaime Jaquez Jr., Sr., UCLA Tre White, USC December 26 Ąžuolas Tubelis, Jr., Arizona Grant Newell, California Jan. 2 KJ Simpson, So., Colorado Adem Bona, UCLA Jan. 9 Tristan da Silva, Jr., Colorado Adem Bona, UCLA Jan. 16 Jan. 23 Jan. 30 February 6 February 13 February 20 February 27 March 6

NATIONAL WEEKLY HONORS