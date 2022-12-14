Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Weekly Rundown – December 13, 2022

COMPLETE RELEASE

2nd – The second annual Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge will take place this Sunday, Dec. 18 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The quadruple-header will feature two men’s and two women’s games with all contests to air on ESPN or ESPN2. 10:00 am PT – STANFORD vs. #7 Texas (men) – ESPN ~12:30 pm PT – USC vs. Texas (women) – ESPN2 4:30 pm PT – #20 ARIZONA vs. #18 Baylor (women) – ESPN2 ~7:00 pm PT – WASHINGTON STATE vs. #11 Baylor (men) – ESPN2



3 x 20, 4 x 30, 7 x 75 – Based on the recent NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings through Dec. 12 games, more than half the Pac-12 is “in position to be in position” for the NCAA postseason:

Three NET Top 20 teams (#13 UCLA, #14 ARIZONA, #17 UTAH) are tied for the most nationally with the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC.

Four NET Top 30 teams (#26 ARIZONA STATE) is tied for the fourth-most nationally behind the Big 12 (6), Big Ten (6) and SEC (5).

Seven NET Top 75 teams (#48 COLORADO, #65 OREGON, #66 WASHINGTON STATE) is the fourth-most nationally behind the Big Ten (11), SEC (9) and Big 12 (8).

6 x 6 – This week presents a busy and challenging slate for Pac-12 teams, included among this week’s 23 games are:

Six Power Conference & AP Top 25 opponents – #16 UCLA at #20 Maryland, #16 UCLA vs. #13 Kentucky, #6 Tennessee at #9 ARIZONA, STANFORD vs. #7 Texas, #19 Auburn at USC, WASHINGTON STATE vs .#11 Baylor.

Six road or neutral site games – #16 UCLA at #20 Maryland, #16 UCLA vs. #13 Kentucky (NYC), STANFORD vs. #7 Texas (Dallas), WASHINGTON STATE vs. #11 Baylor (Dallas), UTAH at BYU, CALIFORNIA at Santa Clara.

9 – Recent victories by ARIZONA over Indiana and ARIZONA STATE over Creighton lifted Pac-12 Men’s Basketball to nine wins against Power 6 Conference opponents (ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, SEC) so far this regular season.

The nine Power 6 wins are the most for the Pac-12 since collecting 15 during the 2019-20 regular season when as many as six Pac-12 teams were in line for NCAA Tournament bids.

The Pac-12 has eight additional Power Conference opportunities remaining, including six this week.

10 – Pac-12 programs have emphasized the defensive end so far this season as the league boasts 10 teams ranked in the top 70 nationally in KenPom Adjusted Defensive Efficiency.

That total is tied for the most nationally with the Big 12 and Big Ten.

The Pac-12 has five top 70 teams in Adjusted Offensive Efficiency, led by the nation’s most efficient offense at ARIZONA.

PAC-12 NOTES

1-2, OU & ​​ZU: ARIZONA packs the most lethal frontcourt in the country Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis.

Ballo leads the Pac-12 in rebounding (9.6) and is second in scoring (18.7), while Tubelis leads the league in scoring (20.2) and is second in rebounding (8.1).

They are the only teammates to rank 1-2 in both scoring and rebounding among 32 NCAA Division I conferences.

KEY NON-CONFERENCE WINS

AP TOP 25 OPPONENTS (6-9)

COLORADO 78, #11 Tennessee 66 (Nashville, Tenn.)

ARIZONA STATE 87, #20 Michigan 62 (Brooklyn, NY)

COLORADO 103, #24 Texas A&M 75 (Conway, SC)

#14 ARIZONA 87, #17 San Diego State 70 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

#14 ARIZONA 81, #10 Creighton 79 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

#10 ARIZONA 89, #14 Indiana 75 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

POWER 6 OPPONENTS (9-16)

COLORADO 78, #11 Tennessee 66 (Nashville, Tenn.)

ARIZONA STATE 87, #20 Michigan 62 (Brooklyn, NY)

COLORADO 103, #24 Texas A&M 75 (Conway, SC)

UTAH 68, Georgia Tech 64 (Fort Myers, Fla.)

#14 ARIZONA 81, #10 Creighton 79 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

STANFORD 70, Florida State 60 (Orlando, Fla.)

OREGON 74, Villanova 67 (Portland, Ore.)

#10 ARIZONA 89, #14 Indiana 75 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

ARIZONA STATE 73, Creighton 71 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

PRESEASON CONFERENCE FAVORITES (8-5)

at UCLA 86, Norfolk State 56

at OREGON 81, Montana State 51

at USC 59, Vermont 57

#14 ARIZONA 87, #17 San Diego State 70 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

#14 ARIZONA 81, #10 Creighton 79 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

at WASHINGTON STATE 68, Northern Kentucky 47

#10 ARIZONA 89, #14 Indiana 75 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

ARIZONA STATE 73, Creighton 71 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

2022 NCAA TOURNAMENT TEAMS (12-15)

COLORADO 78, #11 Tennessee 66 (Nashville, Tenn.)

at UCLA 86, Norfolk State 56

at OREGON 81, Montana State 51

at USC 59, Vermont 57

#14 ARIZONA 87, #17 San Diego State 70 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

#14 ARIZONA 81, #10 Creighton 79 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

WASHINGTON 68, Saint Mary’s 64 (OT) (Anaheim, Calif.)

OREGON 74, Villanova 67 (Portland, Ore.)

at COLORADO 65, Yale 62

at COLORADO 93, Colorado State 65

#10 ARIZONA 89, #14 Indiana 75 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

ARIZONA STATE 73, Creighton 71 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

PRESEASON AWARDS CANDIDATES

NAISMITH TROPHY NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Top 50 Watch List

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Will Richardson, Oregon

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Drew Peterson, USC

WOODEN AWARD NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Top 50 Watch List

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Will Richardson, Oregon

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

NABC NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Top 20 Watch List

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

NAISMITH MEMORIAL BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME AWARDS

Watch Lists

Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year

Kerr Crisis, Arizona

Will Richardson, Oregon

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year

Amari Bailey, UCLA

Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year

Pelle Larsson, Arizona

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year

Oumar Ballo, Arizona

Adem Bona, UCLA

Branden Carlson, Utah

Kel’el Ware, Oregon

PAC-12 MEDIA PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

First Team

Tyger Campbell, R-Sr., G, UCLA

Branden Carlson, Sr., C, Utah

Boogie Ellis, Sr., G, USC

Mouhamed Gueye, So., F, Washington State

Harrison Ingram, So., F, Stanford

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Sr., G/F, UCLA

Spencer Jones, Sr., F, Stanford

Drew Peterson, 5th, G, USC

Will Richardson, Sr., G, Oregon

Azuolas Tubelis, Jr., F, Arizona

Second Team

Marcus Bagley, So., F, Arizona State

Tristan da Silva, Jr., F, Colorado

DJ Horne, Jr., G, Arizona State

Kerr Kriisa, Jr., G, Arizona

Pelle Larsson, Jr., G, Arizona

Honorable Mention

Amari Bailey (Fr., UCLA), Oumar Ballo (R-Jr., ARIZ), Jaylen Clark (Jr., UCLA); Quincy Guerrier (Sr., ORE), KJ Simpson (So., COLO), Kel’el Ware (Fr., ORE).

CONFERENCE STANDINGS (Expanded Standings)

Teams Pac-12 Record Overall Record Arizona State 2-0 10-1 #16 UCLA 2-0 8-2 Utah 2-0 8-2 USC 2-0 7-3 #9 Arizona 1-1 8-1 Washington 1-1 7-3 Oregon 1-1 5-5 Oregon State 1-1 4-6 Colorado 0-2 5-5 Washington State 0-2 4-5 Stanford 0-2 3-6 California 0-2 0-11

WEEKLY SCHEDULE (Full Schedule)

Tuesday, Dec. 13 TV Time (PT) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at #9 ARIZONA PAC12 5:30 p.m. PT UTSA at UTAH PAC12MT 6:00 p.m. PT Cal Poly at WASHINGTON PAC12 7:30 p.m. PT Wednesday, Dec. 14 TV Time (PT) UC Riverside at OREGON PAC12 6:00 p.m. PT #16 UCLA at #20 Maryland FS1 6:00 p.m. PT Long Beach State at USC PAC12 8:00 p.m. PT Thursday, Dec. 15 TV Time (PT) North Alabama at COLORADO PAC12 5:30 p.m. PT Seattle U at OREGON STATE PAC12 7:30 p.m. PT Friday, Dec. 16 TV Time (PT) Green Bay at STANFORD PAC12 5:00 p.m. PT Saturday, Dec. 17 TV Time (PT) #16 UCLA vs. #13 Kentucky (New York City, NY) CBS 2:30 p.m. PT UTAH at BYU CBSSN 3:00 p.m. PT Portland at OREGON PAC12 5:00 p.m. PT Idaho State at WASHINGTON PAC12 7:00 p.m. PT #6 Tennessee at #9 ARIZONA ESPN2 7:30 p.m. PT Sunday, Dec. 18 TV Time (PT) STANFORD vs. #7 Texas

(Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge; Dallas, Texas) ESPN 10:00 a.m. PT Green Bay at OREGON STATE PAC12 12:00 p.m. PT California at Santa Clara WCCN 2:00 p.m. PT Northern Colorado at COLORADO PAC12 2:00 p.m. PT #19 Auburn at USC ESPN 2:30 p.m. PT San Diego at ARIZONA STATE PAC12 4:00 p.m. PT WASHINGTON STATE vs. #11 Baylor

(Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge; Dallas, Texas) ESPN2 7:00 p.m. PT Tuesday, Dec. 20 TV Time (PT) Montana State at #9 ARIZONA PAC12 5:30 p.m. PT Utah Valley at OREGON PAC12 7:30 p.m. PT

PAC-12 PERFORMANCE AWARDS PRESENTED BY NEXTIVA (Weekly Awards History)

Week of Player of the Week Freshman of the Week Nov. 14 KJ Simpson, So., Colorado Jordan Pope, Oregon State Nov. 21 Desmond Cambridge Jr., 5th, Arizona State Austin Nunez, Arizona State Nov. 28 Oumar Ballo, R-Jr., Arizona Amari Bailey, UCLA December 5 Rollie Worster, Jr., Utah Amari Bailey, UCLA December 12 Will Richardson, Sr., Oregon Dylan Andrews, UCLA December 19 December 26 Jan. 2 Jan. 9 Jan. 16 Jan. 23 Jan. 30 February 6 February 13 February 20 February 27 March 6

NATIONAL WEEKLY HONORS