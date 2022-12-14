Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Weekly Rundown – December 13, 2022
#PAC12MBB STARTING FIVE:
2nd – The second annual Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge will take place this Sunday, Dec. 18 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
- The quadruple-header will feature two men’s and two women’s games with all contests to air on ESPN or ESPN2.
- 10:00 am PT – STANFORD vs. #7 Texas (men) – ESPN
- ~12:30 pm PT – USC vs. Texas (women) – ESPN2
- 4:30 pm PT – #20 ARIZONA vs. #18 Baylor (women) – ESPN2
- ~7:00 pm PT – WASHINGTON STATE vs. #11 Baylor (men) – ESPN2
3 x 20, 4 x 30, 7 x 75 – Based on the recent NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings through Dec. 12 games, more than half the Pac-12 is “in position to be in position” for the NCAA postseason:
- Three NET Top 20 teams (#13 UCLA, #14 ARIZONA, #17 UTAH) are tied for the most nationally with the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC.
- Four NET Top 30 teams (#26 ARIZONA STATE) is tied for the fourth-most nationally behind the Big 12 (6), Big Ten (6) and SEC (5).
- Seven NET Top 75 teams (#48 COLORADO, #65 OREGON, #66 WASHINGTON STATE) is the fourth-most nationally behind the Big Ten (11), SEC (9) and Big 12 (8).
6 x 6 – This week presents a busy and challenging slate for Pac-12 teams, included among this week’s 23 games are:
- Six Power Conference & AP Top 25 opponents – #16 UCLA at #20 Maryland, #16 UCLA vs. #13 Kentucky, #6 Tennessee at #9 ARIZONA, STANFORD vs. #7 Texas, #19 Auburn at USC, WASHINGTON STATE vs .#11 Baylor.
- Six road or neutral site games – #16 UCLA at #20 Maryland, #16 UCLA vs. #13 Kentucky (NYC), STANFORD vs. #7 Texas (Dallas), WASHINGTON STATE vs. #11 Baylor (Dallas), UTAH at BYU, CALIFORNIA at Santa Clara.
9 – Recent victories by ARIZONA over Indiana and ARIZONA STATE over Creighton lifted Pac-12 Men’s Basketball to nine wins against Power 6 Conference opponents (ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, SEC) so far this regular season.
- The nine Power 6 wins are the most for the Pac-12 since collecting 15 during the 2019-20 regular season when as many as six Pac-12 teams were in line for NCAA Tournament bids.
- The Pac-12 has eight additional Power Conference opportunities remaining, including six this week.
10 – Pac-12 programs have emphasized the defensive end so far this season as the league boasts 10 teams ranked in the top 70 nationally in KenPom Adjusted Defensive Efficiency.
- That total is tied for the most nationally with the Big 12 and Big Ten.
- The Pac-12 has five top 70 teams in Adjusted Offensive Efficiency, led by the nation’s most efficient offense at ARIZONA.
PAC-12 NOTES
1-2, OU & ZU: ARIZONA packs the most lethal frontcourt in the country Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis.
- Ballo leads the Pac-12 in rebounding (9.6) and is second in scoring (18.7), while Tubelis leads the league in scoring (20.2) and is second in rebounding (8.1).
- They are the only teammates to rank 1-2 in both scoring and rebounding among 32 NCAA Division I conferences.
KEY NON-CONFERENCE WINS
AP TOP 25 OPPONENTS (6-9)
COLORADO 78, #11 Tennessee 66 (Nashville, Tenn.)
ARIZONA STATE 87, #20 Michigan 62 (Brooklyn, NY)
COLORADO 103, #24 Texas A&M 75 (Conway, SC)
#14 ARIZONA 87, #17 San Diego State 70 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)
#14 ARIZONA 81, #10 Creighton 79 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)
#10 ARIZONA 89, #14 Indiana 75 (Las Vegas, Nev.)
POWER 6 OPPONENTS (9-16)
COLORADO 78, #11 Tennessee 66 (Nashville, Tenn.)
ARIZONA STATE 87, #20 Michigan 62 (Brooklyn, NY)
COLORADO 103, #24 Texas A&M 75 (Conway, SC)
UTAH 68, Georgia Tech 64 (Fort Myers, Fla.)
#14 ARIZONA 81, #10 Creighton 79 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)
STANFORD 70, Florida State 60 (Orlando, Fla.)
OREGON 74, Villanova 67 (Portland, Ore.)
#10 ARIZONA 89, #14 Indiana 75 (Las Vegas, Nev.)
ARIZONA STATE 73, Creighton 71 (Las Vegas, Nev.)
PRESEASON CONFERENCE FAVORITES (8-5)
at UCLA 86, Norfolk State 56
at OREGON 81, Montana State 51
at USC 59, Vermont 57
#14 ARIZONA 87, #17 San Diego State 70 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)
#14 ARIZONA 81, #10 Creighton 79 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)
at WASHINGTON STATE 68, Northern Kentucky 47
#10 ARIZONA 89, #14 Indiana 75 (Las Vegas, Nev.)
ARIZONA STATE 73, Creighton 71 (Las Vegas, Nev.)
2022 NCAA TOURNAMENT TEAMS (12-15)
COLORADO 78, #11 Tennessee 66 (Nashville, Tenn.)
at UCLA 86, Norfolk State 56
at OREGON 81, Montana State 51
at USC 59, Vermont 57
#14 ARIZONA 87, #17 San Diego State 70 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)
#14 ARIZONA 81, #10 Creighton 79 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)
WASHINGTON 68, Saint Mary’s 64 (OT) (Anaheim, Calif.)
OREGON 74, Villanova 67 (Portland, Ore.)
at COLORADO 65, Yale 62
at COLORADO 93, Colorado State 65
#10 ARIZONA 89, #14 Indiana 75 (Las Vegas, Nev.)
ARIZONA STATE 73, Creighton 71 (Las Vegas, Nev.)
PRESEASON AWARDS CANDIDATES
NAISMITH TROPHY NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Top 50 Watch List
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
Will Richardson, Oregon
Harrison Ingram, Stanford
Tyger Campbell, UCLA
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Drew Peterson, USC
WOODEN AWARD NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Top 50 Watch List
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
Will Richardson, Oregon
Harrison Ingram, Stanford
Tyger Campbell, UCLA
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
NABC NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Top 20 Watch List
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
NAISMITH MEMORIAL BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME AWARDS
Watch Lists
Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year
Kerr Crisis, Arizona
Will Richardson, Oregon
Tyger Campbell, UCLA
Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year
Amari Bailey, UCLA
Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year
Pelle Larsson, Arizona
Harrison Ingram, Stanford
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year
Oumar Ballo, Arizona
Adem Bona, UCLA
Branden Carlson, Utah
Kel’el Ware, Oregon
PAC-12 MEDIA PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
First Team
Tyger Campbell, R-Sr., G, UCLA
Branden Carlson, Sr., C, Utah
Boogie Ellis, Sr., G, USC
Mouhamed Gueye, So., F, Washington State
Harrison Ingram, So., F, Stanford
Jaime Jaquez Jr., Sr., G/F, UCLA
Spencer Jones, Sr., F, Stanford
Drew Peterson, 5th, G, USC
Will Richardson, Sr., G, Oregon
Azuolas Tubelis, Jr., F, Arizona
Second Team
Marcus Bagley, So., F, Arizona State
Tristan da Silva, Jr., F, Colorado
DJ Horne, Jr., G, Arizona State
Kerr Kriisa, Jr., G, Arizona
Pelle Larsson, Jr., G, Arizona
Honorable Mention
Amari Bailey (Fr., UCLA), Oumar Ballo (R-Jr., ARIZ), Jaylen Clark (Jr., UCLA); Quincy Guerrier (Sr., ORE), KJ Simpson (So., COLO), Kel’el Ware (Fr., ORE).
CONFERENCE STANDINGS (Expanded Standings)
|Teams
|Pac-12 Record
|Overall Record
|Arizona State
|2-0
|10-1
|#16 UCLA
|2-0
|8-2
|Utah
|2-0
|8-2
|USC
|2-0
|7-3
|#9 Arizona
|1-1
|8-1
|Washington
|1-1
|7-3
|Oregon
|1-1
|5-5
|Oregon State
|1-1
|4-6
|Colorado
|0-2
|5-5
|Washington State
|0-2
|4-5
|Stanford
|0-2
|3-6
|California
|0-2
|0-11
WEEKLY SCHEDULE (Full Schedule)
|Tuesday, Dec. 13
|TV
|Time (PT)
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at #9 ARIZONA
|PAC12
|5:30 p.m. PT
|UTSA at UTAH
|PAC12MT
|6:00 p.m. PT
|Cal Poly at WASHINGTON
|PAC12
|7:30 p.m. PT
|Wednesday, Dec. 14
|TV
|Time (PT)
|UC Riverside at OREGON
|PAC12
|6:00 p.m. PT
|#16 UCLA at #20 Maryland
|FS1
|6:00 p.m. PT
|Long Beach State at USC
|PAC12
|8:00 p.m. PT
|Thursday, Dec. 15
|TV
|Time (PT)
|North Alabama at COLORADO
|PAC12
|5:30 p.m. PT
|Seattle U at OREGON STATE
|PAC12
|7:30 p.m. PT
|Friday, Dec. 16
|TV
|Time (PT)
|Green Bay at STANFORD
|PAC12
|5:00 p.m. PT
|Saturday, Dec. 17
|TV
|Time (PT)
|#16 UCLA vs. #13 Kentucky (New York City, NY)
|CBS
|2:30 p.m. PT
|UTAH at BYU
|CBSSN
|3:00 p.m. PT
|Portland at OREGON
|PAC12
|5:00 p.m. PT
|Idaho State at WASHINGTON
|PAC12
|7:00 p.m. PT
|#6 Tennessee at #9 ARIZONA
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m. PT
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|TV
|Time (PT)
|STANFORD vs. #7 Texas
(Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge; Dallas, Texas)
|ESPN
|10:00 a.m. PT
|Green Bay at OREGON STATE
|PAC12
|12:00 p.m. PT
|California at Santa Clara
|WCCN
|2:00 p.m. PT
|Northern Colorado at COLORADO
|PAC12
|2:00 p.m. PT
|#19 Auburn at USC
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m. PT
|San Diego at ARIZONA STATE
|PAC12
|4:00 p.m. PT
|WASHINGTON STATE vs. #11 Baylor
(Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge; Dallas, Texas)
|ESPN2
|7:00 p.m. PT
|Tuesday, Dec. 20
|TV
|Time (PT)
|Montana State at #9 ARIZONA
|PAC12
|5:30 p.m. PT
|Utah Valley at OREGON
|PAC12
|7:30 p.m. PT
PAC-12 PERFORMANCE AWARDS PRESENTED BY NEXTIVA (Weekly Awards History)
|Week of
|Player of the Week
|Freshman of the Week
|Nov. 14
|KJ Simpson, So., Colorado
|Jordan Pope, Oregon State
|Nov. 21
|Desmond Cambridge Jr., 5th, Arizona State
|Austin Nunez, Arizona State
|Nov. 28
|Oumar Ballo, R-Jr., Arizona
|Amari Bailey, UCLA
|December 5
|Rollie Worster, Jr., Utah
|Amari Bailey, UCLA
|December 12
|Will Richardson, Sr., Oregon
|Dylan Andrews, UCLA
|December 19
|December 26
|Jan. 2
|Jan. 9
|Jan. 16
|Jan. 23
|Jan. 30
|February 6
|February 13
|February 20
|February 27
|March 6
NATIONAL WEEKLY HONORS