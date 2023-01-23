Pac-12 men’s basketball standings just got tighter with UCLA loss

The Pac-12 Conference continues to shift by the week. The UCLA Bruins are still on top of the conference and have a Matchup with the USC Trojans coming up this week.

The Utah Utes are right behind them, and Arizona is hanging around despite a loss.

The Pac-12 men’s side is much better all around than last season, and there should be a few teams aiming for at-large spots besides UCLA and Arizona and Whoever wins the Pac-12 Tournament.

Here is an updated look at the standings with a jam-packed week coming up, including USC-UCLA and Utah-Oregon.