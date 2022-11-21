Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva – November 21, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 announced its second Weekly honors of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season as presented by Nextiva and voted on by media who cover the league.
Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva (11/21/22)
Desmond Cambridge Jr., ARIZONA STATE
5th, G, Nashville, Tenn.
- Named MVP in leading Arizona State to the Legends Classic title with victories over VCU and then-No. 20 Michigan.
- Averaged 15.0 points on 50 percent shooting (11-22) in just 23.0 minutes per game.
- Scored 10 points in just 19 minutes due to foul trouble against VCU; scored the go-ahead basket with 1:08 left for a 61-59 lead.
- Hit four Threes en route to game-high 20 points in 87-62 dismantling of then-No. 20 Michigan.
- Limited his defensive assignments to just 15 total points and 35 percent shooting (VCU – Zeb Jackson, Jamir Watkins; Michigan – Jett Howard).
- Sixth Player of the Week Honor of his career (four Ivy League at Brown, one Mountain West at Nevada).
- ASU’s first Player of the Week since Remy Martin in Feb. 2020 (2/17/20).
ALSO NOMINATED: Kerr Kriisa, Arizona; KJ Simpson, Colorado; Glenn Taylor Jr., Oregon State; Spencer Jones, Stanford; Jaylen Clark, UCLA; Drew Peterson, USC; Keyon Menifield, Washington.
Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva (11/21/22)
Austin Nunez, ARIZONA STATE
Fr., G, Garden Ridge, Texas
- Named to the Legends Classic All-Tournament Team after providing 12.5 points in 23.0 minutes off the bench in Arizona State’s two victories.
- Scored 10 points in 24 minutes in 63-59 comeback win over VCU; second 3-pointer tied the game at 56-56 with five minutes to play, part of the Sun Devils’ deciding 22-7 run over the final nine minutes.
- Career-best 15 points in just 22 minutes in 87-65 rout of then-No. 20 Michigan in the title game.
- ASU’s second Freshman of the Week honoree (Josh Christopher, 11/30/20) since the award’s Inception in 2019-20.
ALSO NOMINATED: Grant Newell, California; Jordan Pope, Oregon State; Keyon Menifield, Washington.
2022-23 PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL PERFORMANCE AWARDS, PRESENTED BY NEXTIVA