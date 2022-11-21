Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva – November 21, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 announced its second Weekly honors of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season as presented by Nextiva and voted on by media who cover the league.

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva (11/21/22)

Desmond Cambridge Jr., ARIZONA STATE

5th, G, Nashville, Tenn.

Named MVP in leading Arizona State to the Legends Classic title with victories over VCU and then-No. 20 Michigan.

Averaged 15.0 points on 50 percent shooting (11-22) in just 23.0 minutes per game.

Scored 10 points in just 19 minutes due to foul trouble against VCU; scored the go-ahead basket with 1:08 left for a 61-59 lead.

Hit four Threes en route to game-high 20 points in 87-62 dismantling of then-No. 20 Michigan.

Limited his defensive assignments to just 15 total points and 35 percent shooting (VCU – Zeb Jackson, Jamir Watkins; Michigan – Jett Howard).

Sixth Player of the Week Honor of his career (four Ivy League at Brown, one Mountain West at Nevada).

ASU’s first Player of the Week since Remy Martin in Feb. 2020 (2/17/20).

ALSO NOMINATED: Kerr Kriisa, Arizona; KJ Simpson, Colorado; Glenn Taylor Jr., Oregon State; Spencer Jones, Stanford; Jaylen Clark, UCLA; Drew Peterson, USC; Keyon Menifield, Washington.

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva (11/21/22)

Austin Nunez, ARIZONA STATE

Fr., G, Garden Ridge, Texas

Named to the Legends Classic All-Tournament Team after providing 12.5 points in 23.0 minutes off the bench in Arizona State’s two victories.

Scored 10 points in 24 minutes in 63-59 comeback win over VCU; second 3-pointer tied the game at 56-56 with five minutes to play, part of the Sun Devils’ deciding 22-7 run over the final nine minutes.

Career-best 15 points in just 22 minutes in 87-65 rout of then-No. 20 Michigan in the title game.

ASU’s second Freshman of the Week honoree (Josh Christopher, 11/30/20) since the award’s Inception in 2019-20.

ALSO NOMINATED: Grant Newell, California; Jordan Pope, Oregon State; Keyon Menifield, Washington.

2022-23 PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL PERFORMANCE AWARDS, PRESENTED BY NEXTIVA