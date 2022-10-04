Pac-12 football Week 5 Players of the Week – BuffZone

OFFENSE: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, RS Sr., QB, UCLA

Thompson-Robinson accounted for four touchdowns and completed 24 of 33 passes for 315 yards while leading UCLA to a win over then-No. 15 Washington.

It marked the fourth time in five games this season that Thompson-Robinson had completed at least 72% of his passes. His three passing touchdowns (12, 15 and 39 yards) lifted Thompson-Robinson’s career total to 72, which is three behind all-time team leader Brett Hundley’s total of 75.

The redshirt senior averaged 13.1 yards per completion against the Huskies. Thompson-Robinson also ran for 53 yards on 10 attempts and a touchdown.

It is the third time in his career Thompson-Robinson has been honored as the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week. They won it for Week 12 last season and Week 4 of the 2019 season.

Also Nominated: Jayden de Laura, QB, Arizona; Caleb Williams, QB, USC; Cameron Rising, QB, Utah; Bo Nix, QB, Oregon; Renard Bell, WR, Washington State.

DEFENSE: Clark Phillips III, So., CB, Utah

Phillips was named Walter Camp National FBS Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday morning after making three tackles and recording three interceptions in Utah’s Homecoming win over Oregon State.

Phillips anchored a defense that held the Beavers to just three points in the second half. He is the only player in FBS this season with three interceptions in a single game. The last Pac-12 player to have a three-pick game was Cal’s Jaylinn Hawkins in 2018. Phillips was the first Utes player with a three-interception game since Robert Johnson at Colorado State in 2009.

Two of Phillips’ interceptions came during the first quarter, including a 38-yard pick-six to put the Utes ahead 14-7 at the time. Phillips now owns seven career interceptions, returning three for touchdowns. He is one of seven players in Utah football history with three or more career pick-sixes.

Since the start of the 2021 season, Utah’s five pick-sixes lead the Pac-12 and ranks behind only Pitt (six) for most in the Power Five. It is the first Weekly Pac-12 Honor for Phillips. The last Utah player to be named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week was Devin Lloyd, who took home the award three times last season.

Also Nominated: Brandon Dorlus, DE, Oregon; Eric Gentry, ILB, USC; Christian Young, S, Arizona; Stephan Blaylock, DB, UCLA.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Joshua Karty, Jr., PK, Stanford

Karty went 2-for-2 on field goals with a career-long 53 yarder. The 53-yarder was the longest field goal for Stanford since a 54-yarder in 2009.

Karty is the first Stanford player to win the award since Thomas Booker in November 2020 and the first Stanford kicker to be honored since Jet Toner after Week 5 of the 2019 season.

Also Nominated: Denis Lynch, PK, USC; Camden Lewis, K, Oregon.

OFFENSIVE LINE: TJ Bass, Sr., LT, Oregon

Bass helped pave the way for a historic rushing performance in Oregon’s 45-27 win over Stanford. The Ducks rushed 37 times for a season-high 351 yards, the most for UO since 2018. The Ducks’ 9.5 yards per carry was the highest by Oregon since the 2013 season opener against Nicholls.

Bass didn’t allow a pressure, hurry, QB hit, or a sack on 32 pass-blocking opportunities. He is the first player since this award was created in 2019 to win it in three separate seasons, and he matched Utah’s Nick Ford and Oregon’s Penei Sewell as the only players to win it three times overall (Sewell won it four times).

Also Nominated: Jordan Morgan, LT, Arizona; Andrew Vorhees, LG, USC.

DEFENSIVE LINE: Brandon Dorlus, Jr., DE, Oregon

Dorlus led Oregon with a career-high two sacks and a career-high three tackles for loss. It was his first career multi-sack performance.

Dorlus finished with five total tackles, including four solo. It is the second time in the last three weeks that Dorlus has won the award after sharing it with Arizona’s Hunter Echols after Week 3. It is the third straight week the Ducks have collected tackled this honor, with Mase Funa winning last week.

Also Nominated: Hunter Echols, DE, Arizona; Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State; Junior Tafuna, DT, Utah; Tyrone Taleni, DL, USC