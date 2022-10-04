Pac-12 football Week 5 Players of the Week – BuffZone

OFFENSE: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, RS Sr., QB, UCLA

Thompson-Robinson accounted for four touchdowns and completed 24 of 33 passes for 315 yards while leading UCLA to a win over then-No. 15 Washington.

It marked the fourth time in five games this season that Thompson-Robinson had completed at least 72% of his passes. His three passing touchdowns (12, 15 and 39 yards) lifted Thompson-Robinson’s career total to 72, which is three behind all-time team leader Brett Hundley’s total of 75.

The redshirt senior averaged 13.1 yards per completion against the Huskies. Thompson-Robinson also ran for 53 yards on 10 attempts and a touchdown.

It is the third time in his career Thompson-Robinson has been honored as the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week. They won it for Week 12 last season and Week 4 of the 2019 season.

Also Nominated: Jayden de Laura, QB, Arizona; Caleb Williams, QB, USC; Cameron Rising, QB, Utah; Bo Nix, QB, Oregon; Renard Bell, WR, Washington State.

