Pac-12 football Week 1 score predictions, odds: How will Oregon Ducks, Utah fare in SEC country? Will the Beavers win the opener?
College football season has arrived, and the action continues Friday and Saturday with 11 games involving Pac-12 teams.
Arizona State kicked things off for the Pac-12 Conference on Thursday night by rolling past Northern Arizona.
The big Pac-12 matchups this weekend involve two teams heading into SEC country. The No. 11 Oregon Ducks face No. 3 Georgia in Atlanta, and No. 7 Utah visits Florida. The Ducks are 17-point underdogs, while the Utes are narrow favorites.
Meanwhile, the Oregon State Beavers are slight favorites as they play host to Boise State. The Beavers are trying to win their season opener for the first time since 2015.
Other intriguing matchups include Colorado taking on TCU in Boulder and Arizona visiting San Diego State.
Here are score predictions for this week’s Pac-12 football games from The Oregonian/OregonLive’s sports staff.
COLORADO BUFFALOES (0-0) VS. TCU HORNED FROGS (0-0)
Game details: 7 pm PT Friday at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado
TV channel and live stream: ESPN, Watch ESPN
Latest line: TCU by 13.5; over/under: 59
Predictions
James Crepe: TCU 35, Colorado 14
Nick Daschel: TCU 24, Colorado 21
Aaron Fentress: TCU 31, Colorado 20
Joe Freeman: TCU 35, Colorado 20
Sean Meagher: TCU 28, Colorado 14
Joel Odom: TCU 30, Colorado 24
Bill Oram: TCU 38, Colorado 17
UCLA BRUINS (0-0) VS. BOWLING GREEN FALCONS (0-0)
Game details: 11:30 am PT Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
TV channel and live stream: Pac-12 Networks, Pac-12 Now
Latest line: UCLA by 23.5; over/under: 56.5
Predictions
James Crepe: UCLA 42, Bowling Green 14
Nick Daschel: UCLA 40, Bowling Green 10
Aaron Fentress: UCLA 37, Bowling Green 17
Joe Freeman: UCLA 45, Bowling Green 20
Sean Meagher: UCLA 42, Bowling Green 10
Joel Odom: UCLA 42, Bowling Green 14
Bill Oram: UCLA 55, Bowling Green 7
WELL. 11 OREGON DUCKS (0-0) VS. WELL. 3 GEORGIA BULLDOGS (0-0)
Game details: 12:30 pm PT Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
TV channel and live stream: ABC, Watch ESPN
Latest line: Georgia by 17; over/under: 54
Predictions
James Crepe: Georgia 28, Oregon 14
Nick Daschel: Georgia 38, Oregon 17
Aaron Fentress: Georgia 38, Oregon 20
Joe Freeman: Georgia 30, Oregon 20
Sean Meagher: Georgia 28, Oregon 21
Joel Odom: Georgia 34, Oregon 20
Bill Oram: Georgia 27, Oregon 17
ARIZONA WILDCATS (0-0) AT SAN DIEGO STATE (0-0)
Game details: 12:30 pm PT Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego
TV channel and live stream: CBS, CBSSports.com
Latest line: San Diego State by 6.5; over/under: 46.5
Predictions
James Crepe: San Diego State 28, Arizona 24
Nick Daschel: Arizona 21, San Diego State 17
Aaron Fentress: San Diego State 29, Arizona 22
Joe Freeman: San Diego State 28, Arizona 27
Sean Meagher: San Diego State 24, Arizona 14
Joel Odom: San Diego State 27, Arizona 23
Bill Oram: San Diego State 17, Arizona 13
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (0-0) VS. UC DAVIS AGGIES (0-0)
Game details: 1 pm PT Saturday at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley
TV channel and live stream: Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Now
Latest line: Cal by 17.5
Predictions
James Crepe: California 28, UC Davis 7
Nick Daschel: California 30, UC Davis 13
Aaron Fentress: California 39, UC Davis 17
Joe Freeman: California 49, UC Davis 17
Sean Meagher: California 31, UC Davis 10
Joel Odom: California 31, UC Davis 10
Bill Oram: California 24, UC Davis 20
WELL. 14 USC TROJANS (0-0) VS. RICE OWLS (0-0)
Game details: 3 pm PT Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
TV channel and live stream: Pac-12 Networks, Pac-12 Now
Latest line: USC by 32.5; over/under: 61.5
Predictions
James Crepe: USC 49, Rice 7
Nick Daschel: USC 48, Rice 20
Aaron Fentress: USC 55, Rice 22
Joe Freeman: USC 50, Rice 13
Sean Meagher: USC 45, Rice 14
Joel Odom: USC 48, Rice 13
Bill Oram: USC 42, Rice 3
WELL. 7 UTAH UTES (0-0) AT FLORIDA GATORS (0-0)
Game details: 4 pm PT Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida
TV channel and live stream: ESPN, Watch ESPN
Latest line: Utah by 2.5; over/under: 51.5
Predictions
James Crepe: Utah 24, Florida 17
Nick Daschel: Utah 27, Florida 23
Aaron Fentress: Florida 27, Utah 24
Joe Freeman: Utah 28, Florida 24
Sean Meagher: Utah 28, Florida 20
Joel Odom: Utah 24, Florida 21
Bill Oram: Florida 31, Utah 30
STANFORD CARDINAL (0-0) VS. COLGATE RAIDERS (0-0)
Game details: 5 pm PT Saturday at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California
TV channel and live stream: Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Now
Latest line: Stanford by 37.5
Predictions
James Crepe: Stanford 42, Colgate 7
Nick Daschel: Stanford 48, Colgate 6
Aaron Fentress: Stanford 42, Colgate 10
Joe Freeman: Stanford 45, Colgate 10
Sean Meagher: Stanford 48, Colgate 7
Joel Odom: Stanford 42, Colgate 7
Bill Oram: Stanford 48, Colgate 3
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (0-0) VS. IDAHO VANDALS (0-0)
Game details: 6:30 pm PT Saturday at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington
TV channel and live stream: Pac-12 Networks, Pac-12 Now
Latest line: Washington State by 28.5
Predictions
James Crepe: Washington State 42, Idaho 14
Nick Daschel: Washington State 38, Idaho 28
Aaron Fentress: Washington State 37, Idaho 17
Joe Freeman: Washington State 35, Idaho 17
Sean Meagher: Washington State 41, Idaho 14
Joel Odom: Washington State 38, Idaho 10
Bill Oram: Washington State 35, Idaho 0
OREGON STATE BEAVERS (0-0) VS. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (0-0)
Game details: 7:30 pm PT Saturday at Reser Stadium in Corvallis
TV channel and live stream: ESPN, Watch ESPN
Latest line: Oregon State by 2.5; over/under: 56
Predictions
James Crepe: Boise State 28, Oregon State 21
Nick Daschel: Oregon State 27, Boise State 17
Aaron Fentress: Oregon State 29, Boise State 25
Joe Freeman: Oregon State 31, Boise State 27
Sean Meagher: Boise State 35, Oregon State 31
Joel Odom: Oregon State 33, Boise State 27
Bill Oram: Oregon State 31, Boise State 21
WASHINGTON HUSKIES (0-0) VS. KENT STATE GOLDEN FLASHES (0-0)
Game details: 7:30 pm PT Saturday at Husky Stadium in Seattle
TV channel and live stream: FS1, Fox Sports Live
Latest line: Washington by 23; over/under: 60
Predictions
James Crepe: Washington 35, Kent State 10
Nick Daschel: Washington 30, Kent State 21
Aaron Fentress: Washington 41, Kent State 18
Joe Freeman: Washington 35, Kent State 20
Sean Meagher: Washington 28, Kent State 7
Joel Odom: Washington 45, Kent State 20
Bill Oram: Washington 42, Kent State 10