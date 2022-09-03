Pac-12 football Week 1 score predictions, odds: How will Oregon Ducks, Utah fare in SEC country? Will the Beavers win the opener?

College football season has arrived, and the action continues Friday and Saturday with 11 games involving Pac-12 teams.

Arizona State kicked things off for the Pac-12 Conference on Thursday night by rolling past Northern Arizona.

The big Pac-12 matchups this weekend involve two teams heading into SEC country. The No. 11 Oregon Ducks face No. 3 Georgia in Atlanta, and No. 7 Utah visits Florida. The Ducks are 17-point underdogs, while the Utes are narrow favorites.

Meanwhile, the Oregon State Beavers are slight favorites as they play host to Boise State. The Beavers are trying to win their season opener for the first time since 2015.

Other intriguing matchups include Colorado taking on TCU in Boulder and Arizona visiting San Diego State.

Here are score predictions for this week’s Pac-12 football games from The Oregonian/OregonLive’s sports staff.

COLORADO BUFFALOES (0-0) VS. TCU HORNED FROGS (0-0)

Game details: 7 pm PT Friday at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado

TV channel and live stream: ESPN, Watch ESPN

Latest line: TCU by 13.5; over/under: 59

Predictions

James Crepe: TCU 35, Colorado 14

Nick Daschel: TCU 24, Colorado 21

Aaron Fentress: TCU 31, Colorado 20

Joe Freeman: TCU 35, Colorado 20

Sean Meagher: TCU 28, Colorado 14

Joel Odom: TCU 30, Colorado 24

Bill Oram: TCU 38, Colorado 17

UCLA BRUINS (0-0) VS. BOWLING GREEN FALCONS (0-0)

Game details: 11:30 am PT Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

TV channel and live stream: Pac-12 Networks, Pac-12 Now

Latest line: UCLA by 23.5; over/under: 56.5

Predictions

James Crepe: UCLA 42, Bowling Green 14

Nick Daschel: UCLA 40, Bowling Green 10

Aaron Fentress: UCLA 37, Bowling Green 17

Joe Freeman: UCLA 45, Bowling Green 20

Sean Meagher: UCLA 42, Bowling Green 10

Joel Odom: UCLA 42, Bowling Green 14

Bill Oram: UCLA 55, Bowling Green 7

WELL. 11 OREGON DUCKS (0-0) VS. WELL. 3 GEORGIA BULLDOGS (0-0)

Game details: 12:30 pm PT Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

TV channel and live stream: ABC, Watch ESPN

Latest line: Georgia by 17; over/under: 54

Predictions

James Crepe: Georgia 28, Oregon 14

Nick Daschel: Georgia 38, Oregon 17

Aaron Fentress: Georgia 38, Oregon 20

Joe Freeman: Georgia 30, Oregon 20

Sean Meagher: Georgia 28, Oregon 21

Joel Odom: Georgia 34, Oregon 20

Bill Oram: Georgia 27, Oregon 17

ARIZONA WILDCATS (0-0) AT SAN DIEGO STATE (0-0)

Game details: 12:30 pm PT Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego

TV channel and live stream: CBS, CBSSports.com

Latest line: San Diego State by 6.5; over/under: 46.5

Predictions

James Crepe: San Diego State 28, Arizona 24

Nick Daschel: Arizona 21, San Diego State 17

Aaron Fentress: San Diego State 29, Arizona 22

Joe Freeman: San Diego State 28, Arizona 27

Sean Meagher: San Diego State 24, Arizona 14

Joel Odom: San Diego State 27, Arizona 23

Bill Oram: San Diego State 17, Arizona 13

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (0-0) VS. UC DAVIS AGGIES (0-0)

Game details: 1 pm PT Saturday at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley

TV channel and live stream: Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Now

Latest line: Cal by 17.5

Predictions

James Crepe: California 28, UC Davis 7

Nick Daschel: California 30, UC Davis 13

Aaron Fentress: California 39, UC Davis 17

Joe Freeman: California 49, UC Davis 17

Sean Meagher: California 31, UC Davis 10

Joel Odom: California 31, UC Davis 10

Bill Oram: California 24, UC Davis 20

WELL. 14 USC TROJANS (0-0) VS. RICE OWLS (0-0)

Game details: 3 pm PT Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

TV channel and live stream: Pac-12 Networks, Pac-12 Now

Latest line: USC by 32.5; over/under: 61.5

Predictions

James Crepe: USC 49, Rice 7

Nick Daschel: USC 48, Rice 20

Aaron Fentress: USC 55, Rice 22

Joe Freeman: USC 50, Rice 13

Sean Meagher: USC 45, Rice 14

Joel Odom: USC 48, Rice 13

Bill Oram: USC 42, Rice 3

WELL. 7 UTAH UTES (0-0) AT FLORIDA GATORS (0-0)

Game details: 4 pm PT Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida

TV channel and live stream: ESPN, Watch ESPN

Latest line: Utah by 2.5; over/under: 51.5

Predictions

James Crepe: Utah 24, Florida 17

Nick Daschel: Utah 27, Florida 23

Aaron Fentress: Florida 27, Utah 24

Joe Freeman: Utah 28, Florida 24

Sean Meagher: Utah 28, Florida 20

Joel Odom: Utah 24, Florida 21

Bill Oram: Florida 31, Utah 30

STANFORD CARDINAL (0-0) VS. COLGATE RAIDERS (0-0)

Game details: 5 pm PT Saturday at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California

TV channel and live stream: Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Now

Latest line: Stanford by 37.5

Predictions

James Crepe: Stanford 42, Colgate 7

Nick Daschel: Stanford 48, Colgate 6

Aaron Fentress: Stanford 42, Colgate 10

Joe Freeman: Stanford 45, Colgate 10

Sean Meagher: Stanford 48, Colgate 7

Joel Odom: Stanford 42, Colgate 7

Bill Oram: Stanford 48, Colgate 3

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (0-0) VS. IDAHO VANDALS (0-0)

Game details: 6:30 pm PT Saturday at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington

TV channel and live stream: Pac-12 Networks, Pac-12 Now

Latest line: Washington State by 28.5

Predictions

James Crepe: Washington State 42, Idaho 14

Nick Daschel: Washington State 38, Idaho 28

Aaron Fentress: Washington State 37, Idaho 17

Joe Freeman: Washington State 35, Idaho 17

Sean Meagher: Washington State 41, Idaho 14

Joel Odom: Washington State 38, Idaho 10

Bill Oram: Washington State 35, Idaho 0

OREGON STATE BEAVERS (0-0) VS. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (0-0)

Game details: 7:30 pm PT Saturday at Reser Stadium in Corvallis

TV channel and live stream: ESPN, Watch ESPN

Latest line: Oregon State by 2.5; over/under: 56

Predictions

James Crepe: Boise State 28, Oregon State 21

Nick Daschel: Oregon State 27, Boise State 17

Aaron Fentress: Oregon State 29, Boise State 25

Joe Freeman: Oregon State 31, Boise State 27

Sean Meagher: Boise State 35, Oregon State 31

Joel Odom: Oregon State 33, Boise State 27

Bill Oram: Oregon State 31, Boise State 21

WASHINGTON HUSKIES (0-0) VS. KENT STATE GOLDEN FLASHES (0-0)

Game details: 7:30 pm PT Saturday at Husky Stadium in Seattle

TV channel and live stream: FS1, Fox Sports Live

Latest line: Washington by 23; over/under: 60

Predictions

James Crepe: Washington 35, Kent State 10

Nick Daschel: Washington 30, Kent State 21

Aaron Fentress: Washington 41, Kent State 18

Joe Freeman: Washington 35, Kent State 20

Sean Meagher: Washington 28, Kent State 7

Joel Odom: Washington 45, Kent State 20

Bill Oram: Washington 42, Kent State 10