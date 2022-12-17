Pac-12 football Bowl games: Score predictions, odds for all 7 matchups

Seven Pac-12 football teams have landed in Bowl games this season, and five of them are favored to win their matchups.

Will the Oregon State Beavers, Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans and Utah Utes each come through with victories? Will the underdog Washington State Cougars and Washington Huskies pull off upsets in their Bowl games?

The No. 14 Beavers are up first as they face the Florida Gators on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl. Also Saturday, Washington State takes on Fresno State in the LA Bowl. The Pac-12′s Slate of Bowl matchups concludes on Monday, Jan. 2, with No. 10 USC in the Cotton Bowl against No. 16 Tulane, and No. 8 Utah facing No. 11 Penn State in the Rose Bowl.

Here are score predictions for all the Pac-12 Bowl games from The Oregonian/OregonLive’s sports staff:

LAS VEGAS BOWL: NO. 14 OREGON STATE BEAVERS (9-3) VS. FLORIDA GATORS (6-6)

Game details: 11:30 a.m. PT Saturday, Dec. 17, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

TV channel and live stream: ESPN and Watch ESPN

Latest line: Oregon State by 7.5; over/under: 52.5

Predictions

James Crepe: Oregon State 28, Florida 14

Nick Daschel: Oregon State 31, Florida 13

Aaron Fentress: Oregon State 33, Florida 27

Joe Freeman: Oregon State 26, Florida 20

Joel Odom: Oregon State 30, Florida 20

Bill Oram: Oregon State 38, Florida 21

LA BOWL: WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (7-5) VS. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (9-4)

Game details: 12:30 pm PT Saturday, Dec. 17, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

TV channel and live stream: ABC and Watch ESPN

Latest line: Fresno State by 5; over/under: 53.5

Predictions

James Crepe: Fresno State 42, Washington State 35

Nick Daschel: Fresno State 34, Washington State 20

Aaron Fentress: Washington State 34, Fresno State 30

Joe Freeman: Fresno State 31, Washington State 27

Joel Odom: Fresno State 37, Washington State 34

Bill Oram: Washington State 44, Fresno State 42

HOLIDAY BOWL: NO. 15 OREGON DUCKS (9-3) VS. NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (9-4)

Game details: 5 p.m. PT Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Petco Park in San Diego

TV channel and live stream: Fox and Fox Sports Live

Latest line: Oregon by 14; over/under: 72

Predictions

James Crepe: Oregon 42, North Carolina 28

Nick Daschel: Oregon 40, North Carolina 30

Aaron Fentress: Oregon 42, North Carolina 27

Joe Freeman: Oregon 42, North Carolina 35

Joel Odom: Oregon 41, North Carolina 31

Bill Oram: Oregon 35, North Carolina 24

ALAMO BOWL: NO. 12 WASHINGTON HUSKIES (10-2) VS. WELL. 20 TEXAS LONGHORNS (8-4)

Game details: 6 p.m. PT Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Alamodome in San Antonio

TV channel and live stream: ESPN and Watch ESPN

Latest line: Texas by 4; over/under: 67.5

Predictions

James Crepe: Texas 35, Washington 31

Nick Daschel: Washington 38, Texas 35

Aaron Fentress: Texas 36, Washington 31

Joe Freeman: Washington 35, Texas 28

Joel Odom: Texas 34, Washington 27

Bill Oram: Texas 42, Washington 35

SUN BOWL: NO. 18 UCLA BRUINS (9-3) VS. PITTSBURGH PANTHERS (8-4)

Game details: 11 a.m. PT Friday, Dec. 30, at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

TV channel and live stream: CBS and CBS Sports

Latest line: UCLA by 3.5; over/under: 55

Predictions

James Crepe: UCLA 28, Pitt 17

Nick Daschel: Pitt 31, UCLA 27

Aaron Fentress: UCLA 33, Pitt 22

Joe Freeman: Pitt 28, UCLA 27

Joel Odom: UCLA 31, Pitt 24

Bill Oram: UCLA 28, Pitt 21

COTTON BOWL: NO. 10 USC TROJANS (11-2) VS. WELL. 16 TULANE GREEN WAVE (11-2)

Game details: 10 a.m. PT Monday, Jan. 2, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

TV channel and live stream: ESPN and Watch ESPN

Latest line: USC by 2.5; over/under: 63

Predictions

James Crepe: USC 35, Tulane 28

Nick Daschel: Tulane 35, USC 28

Aaron Fentress: Tulane 35, USC 32

Joe Freeman: USC 35, Tulane 24

Joel Odom: USC 38, Tulane 28

Bill Oram: Tulane 35, USC 31

ROSE BOWL: WELL. 8 UTAH UTES (10-3) VS. WELL. 11 PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS (10-2)

Game details: 2 pm PT Monday, Jan. 2, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

TV channel and live stream: ESPN and Watch ESPN

Latest line: Utah by 2.5; over/under: 52

Predictions

James Crepe: Penn State 28, Utah 21

Nick Daschel: Utah 35, Penn State 30

Aaron Fentress: Penn State 31, Utah 30

Joe Freeman: Utah 31, Penn State 28

Joel Odom: Utah 27, Penn State 22

Bill Oram: Penn State 27, Utah 17