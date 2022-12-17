Pac-12 football Bowl games: Score predictions, odds for all 7 matchups
Seven Pac-12 football teams have landed in Bowl games this season, and five of them are favored to win their matchups.
Will the Oregon State Beavers, Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans and Utah Utes each come through with victories? Will the underdog Washington State Cougars and Washington Huskies pull off upsets in their Bowl games?
The No. 14 Beavers are up first as they face the Florida Gators on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl. Also Saturday, Washington State takes on Fresno State in the LA Bowl. The Pac-12′s Slate of Bowl matchups concludes on Monday, Jan. 2, with No. 10 USC in the Cotton Bowl against No. 16 Tulane, and No. 8 Utah facing No. 11 Penn State in the Rose Bowl.
Here are score predictions for all the Pac-12 Bowl games from The Oregonian/OregonLive’s sports staff:
LAS VEGAS BOWL: NO. 14 OREGON STATE BEAVERS (9-3) VS. FLORIDA GATORS (6-6)
Game details: 11:30 a.m. PT Saturday, Dec. 17, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
TV channel and live stream: ESPN and Watch ESPN
Latest line: Oregon State by 7.5; over/under: 52.5
Predictions
James Crepe: Oregon State 28, Florida 14
Nick Daschel: Oregon State 31, Florida 13
Aaron Fentress: Oregon State 33, Florida 27
Joe Freeman: Oregon State 26, Florida 20
Joel Odom: Oregon State 30, Florida 20
Bill Oram: Oregon State 38, Florida 21
LA BOWL: WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (7-5) VS. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (9-4)
Game details: 12:30 pm PT Saturday, Dec. 17, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
TV channel and live stream: ABC and Watch ESPN
Latest line: Fresno State by 5; over/under: 53.5
Predictions
James Crepe: Fresno State 42, Washington State 35
Nick Daschel: Fresno State 34, Washington State 20
Aaron Fentress: Washington State 34, Fresno State 30
Joe Freeman: Fresno State 31, Washington State 27
Joel Odom: Fresno State 37, Washington State 34
Bill Oram: Washington State 44, Fresno State 42
HOLIDAY BOWL: NO. 15 OREGON DUCKS (9-3) VS. NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (9-4)
Game details: 5 p.m. PT Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Petco Park in San Diego
TV channel and live stream: Fox and Fox Sports Live
Latest line: Oregon by 14; over/under: 72
Predictions
James Crepe: Oregon 42, North Carolina 28
Nick Daschel: Oregon 40, North Carolina 30
Aaron Fentress: Oregon 42, North Carolina 27
Joe Freeman: Oregon 42, North Carolina 35
Joel Odom: Oregon 41, North Carolina 31
Bill Oram: Oregon 35, North Carolina 24
ALAMO BOWL: NO. 12 WASHINGTON HUSKIES (10-2) VS. WELL. 20 TEXAS LONGHORNS (8-4)
Game details: 6 p.m. PT Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Alamodome in San Antonio
TV channel and live stream: ESPN and Watch ESPN
Latest line: Texas by 4; over/under: 67.5
Predictions
James Crepe: Texas 35, Washington 31
Nick Daschel: Washington 38, Texas 35
Aaron Fentress: Texas 36, Washington 31
Joe Freeman: Washington 35, Texas 28
Joel Odom: Texas 34, Washington 27
Bill Oram: Texas 42, Washington 35
SUN BOWL: NO. 18 UCLA BRUINS (9-3) VS. PITTSBURGH PANTHERS (8-4)
Game details: 11 a.m. PT Friday, Dec. 30, at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas
TV channel and live stream: CBS and CBS Sports
Latest line: UCLA by 3.5; over/under: 55
Predictions
James Crepe: UCLA 28, Pitt 17
Nick Daschel: Pitt 31, UCLA 27
Aaron Fentress: UCLA 33, Pitt 22
Joe Freeman: Pitt 28, UCLA 27
Joel Odom: UCLA 31, Pitt 24
Bill Oram: UCLA 28, Pitt 21
COTTON BOWL: NO. 10 USC TROJANS (11-2) VS. WELL. 16 TULANE GREEN WAVE (11-2)
Game details: 10 a.m. PT Monday, Jan. 2, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
TV channel and live stream: ESPN and Watch ESPN
Latest line: USC by 2.5; over/under: 63
Predictions
James Crepe: USC 35, Tulane 28
Nick Daschel: Tulane 35, USC 28
Aaron Fentress: Tulane 35, USC 32
Joe Freeman: USC 35, Tulane 24
Joel Odom: USC 38, Tulane 28
Bill Oram: Tulane 35, USC 31
ROSE BOWL: WELL. 8 UTAH UTES (10-3) VS. WELL. 11 PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS (10-2)
Game details: 2 pm PT Monday, Jan. 2, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
TV channel and live stream: ESPN and Watch ESPN
Latest line: Utah by 2.5; over/under: 52
Predictions
James Crepe: Penn State 28, Utah 21
Nick Daschel: Utah 35, Penn State 30
Aaron Fentress: Penn State 31, Utah 30
Joe Freeman: Utah 31, Penn State 28
Joel Odom: Utah 27, Penn State 22
Bill Oram: Penn State 27, Utah 17