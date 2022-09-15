Pac-12 Finalizes UCLA Men’s Basketball Game Dates

LOS ANGELES – All 31 UCLA men’s basketball regular-season game dates have been finalized, as announced by the Pac-12 Conference on Thursday.

The Bruins will play a 20-game conference schedule, marking the third consecutive season in which the Pac-12 has featured a 20-game league slate. Tip-off times and television designations for non-conference and league-play Portions of UCLA’s schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

UCLA’s season-opening game against Sacramento State will take place Monday, Nov. 7, in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. The Bruins announced their non-conference slate in early August, while the Pac-12 had unveiled the 10-week home and away designations in mid-August.

Pac-12 play will tip off with early conference games from Nov. 30-Dec. 4, with the Bruins set to play at Stanford (Thursday, Dec. 1) and at home against Oregon (Sunday, Dec. 4).

UCLA’s remaining 18 games in Pac-12 play will begin with a road trip to face Washington State (Friday, Dec. 30) and Washington (Sunday, Jan. 1) when the calendar flips to 2023. The Bruins will return home the following week , hosting crosstown rival USC on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The Bruins are scheduled to play four of their final six games in Pauley Pavilion, closing the regular-season schedule against Arizona State (Thursday, March 2) and Arizona (Saturday, March 4).

Conference play consists of nine opponents played both at home and on the road, and two single-game opponents split between home and road venues.

The 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament will take place March 8-11, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This will mark the 11th consecutive season in which the Pac-12 has hosted the men’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas.

UCLA will host one exhibition game against Concordia University Irvine on Wednesday, Nov. 2, five days prior to the Bruins’ regular-season opener.

TICKET INFORMATION: The only way for UCLA fans to guarantee seats to all 17 regular-season home games is by purchasing season tickets. Click here to secure men’s basketball season tickets. Single-game tickets for the Bruins’ non-conference home games will be available in early October. For more information about tickets, call UCLA Athletic Sales & Service at (310) 206-5991 or via email at [email protected]