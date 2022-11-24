Pac-12, Big 12 rivalries highlight college football matchups

We’re almost ready to do some real deal hatin’ as rivalry weekend beckons with all the turkey we can eat. But it’s not quite here yet, so before we can get to the true ancient Grudge matches, Let’s eat our appetizer in the penultimate week of the regular season.

All times ET. Watch college football with fuboTV.

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ann Arbor

Michigan is going up against a surprisingly impressive Big Ten opponent Saturday, but should come out on top.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button