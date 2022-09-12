Pac-12 Announces Men’s Basketball Weekly Pairings

The Pac-12 Conference has released the Weekly matchups and site designations for the league’s 2022-23 men’s basketball season.

The announcement reflects the games being played and the home/away designations each week of the Pac-12 regular season. Specific dates and times for each game within a week will be announced later this summer after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized. All 120 Conference games will be televised by either the Pac-12 Networks, the ESPN Family of Networks, FOX/FS1 or CBS.

The Pac-12 previously announced the 12 games to be played in late November/early December to begin the third season of the conference’s 20-game schedule. Colorado hosts Arizona State on Thursday, Dec. 1 while traveling to Washington on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Following the early conference contests, the remainder of league play will resume the week of Dec. 29-Jan. 2. Colorado will open that portion of its schedule on the road at California and Stanford. The Buffaloes will resume their home Pac-12 schedule that next week, Jan. 4-8, against Oregon and Oregon State at the CU Events Center.

Colorado will alternate two games home, two games away, for the first six weeks (12 games) of the main portion of the Pac-12 schedule. The Buffaloes’ final six games will consist of a three-game road trip, followed by a three-game home stand to wrap up the regular season. Colorado will travel to Salt Lake City for a single game with Utah the week of Feb. 8-12 followed by a trip to the desert to play Arizona and Arizona State the week of Feb. 15-19. The Buffaloes return home to host UCLA and USC the week of Feb. 22-26 ahead of the regular season finale against Utah the week of March 1-4.

With the 20-game conference schedule, the Buffaloes play home-and-home with nine opponents and single games with two. For the 2022-23 season, Colorado will have a single home date with Washington State, along with the second game with Washington, the week of Jan. 18-22. The Buffaloes will face Arizona only on the desert swing in February.

The 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament will once again be at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, March 8-11.

Colorado men’s basketball season tickets are on sale now, starting at $240 for reserved bench seating. Those looking to purchase online can visit CUBuffs.com/tickets to leave a deposit at this time with a follow up from a member of the CU Athletic Ticket Office sales team. For more information on Purchasing season tickets call 303-492-8282.