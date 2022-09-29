Pac-12 Announces Men’s Basketball Times. Television

Game times and television network designations for the University of Colorado’s 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule were announced by the Pac-12 Conference on Thursday.

Colorado has 30 regular season games scheduled to air on one of the Pac-12’s television partners highlighted by a pair of national over-the-air broadcast appearances; one is on FOX and another is on CBS. The ESPN family of networks will air 11 games while the Buffaloes appear on FS1 three times. The Pac-12 Networks will televise 14 Colorado contests.

FOX and CBS will have the Colorado home-and-home series with UCLA covered. The game in Los Angeles is Saturday, Jan. 14 will air on FOX at either 1 pm or 6 pm MT. The time for that game will be finalized six days out; determined in conjunction with the scheduling of NFL Wild Card Weekend on FOX.

CBS will air the rematch in Boulder on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2 pm It will be the network’s second visit to Boulder in four years. CBS also aired the UCLA-Colorado game in Boulder on Feb. 22, 2020.

Colorado will have five games on the ESPN family of networks during the nonconference schedule, including the Front Range rivalry game with Colorado State on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the CU Events Center which will tip at 7 pm on ESPN2. As previously announced, the Tennessee game, on Sunday Nov. 13, in Nashville, and all three games of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, Nov. 17-20, will be on one of the ESPN networks.

Two game times are still to be determined. Colorado’s home game with Southern Utah is Wednesday, Dec. 21, will air on Pac-12 Mountain with a tip time announced later. The Buffaloes’ road game at Arizona is Saturday, Feb. 18, will air at either 6 pm or 8 pm and on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. The selection is expected to be made 13 days out from that contest.

Colorado’s game at Grambling State is Friday, Nov. 11, is set for 6 pm MT, and not scheduled to be televised at this time as it falls outside the realm of the Pac-12’s broadcasting rights. Any broadcast or streaming plans for that contest will be made available through Grambling State, or the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

All Colorado regular season and postseason games will air on 850AM KOA, or KHOW 630AM if there is a conflict with Buffaloes football in the fall, or the Colorado Rockies in the spring.

Colorado will live stream their Charity exhibition game with Nebraska on Sunday, Oct. 30, through its Pac-12 video stream platform. That game, with ticket proceeds going to the Boulder County Wildfire fund, is set for 4 pm at the CU Events Center. Tickets for that game are on sale now at CUBuffs.com/tickets or 303-49BUFFS.

Colorado men’s basketball season tickets are on sale now, starting at $240 for reserved bench seating. Season tickets can be purchased by visiting CUBuffs.com/tickets. For more information on Purchasing season tickets call 303-492-8282.