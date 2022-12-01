Pac-12 announces extension of Football Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas through the 2023 season

LAS VEGAS – The Pac-12 Conference announced today an extension with Allegiant Stadium that will see the world-class venue host the Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76®, through the 2023 season, marking a run of three-straight years for the Conference’s title game in Las Vegas. It’s Friday, Dec. 2, the Pac-12 Championship Game Returns to Allegiant Stadium for the second time after debuting there in 2021. Today’s announcement is made in coordination with Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and MGM Resorts International .

“As the sports and entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas has been an amazing home for our premier Pac-12 events and Allegiant Stadium is an amazing setting to host our football Championship for our teams, student-athletes and fans,” said Pac -12 Commissioners George Kliavkoff.

Lance Evans, MGM Resorts International’s Senior Vice President of Sports and Sponsorships, said, “MGM Resorts and the Pac-12 Conference have had a long-standing partnership. We look forward to continuing to showcase MGM’s brand of hospitality and entertainment to student-athletes and football fans nationwide.”

Allegiant Stadium has hosted the Pac-12 Football Championship Game since 2021, bringing Pac-12 football fans to one of the fastest-growing sports cities in the country, while providing an abundance of travel and entertainment options and elevating the Conference’s marquee football event. Ahead of the 2022 event, the Pac-12 announced a sellout of the game with a new record-setting attendance expected after previously setting the event’s neutral-site record in 2021 with 56,511 total.

“It’s been a pleasure hosting the Pac-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium,” he remarked Chris Wright, General Manager of Allegiant Stadium. “We are excited to extend this successful partnership with the Pac-12 and the LVCVA and look forward to welcoming next year’s teams and their fans to Las Vegas”.

In addition to serving as home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and the UNLV football team, Allegiant Stadium is also home to the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl which will feature teams from the Pac-12 and SEC this Bowl season.

“We are thrilled to be able to host the Pac-12 Football Championship in the Greatest Arena on Earth for a third-straight year,” added Steve Hill, CEO/president of the LVCVA. “We appreciate our partnership with the Pac-12 conference and are excited to bring this exceptional game back to Las Vegas.”

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan added: “The Raiders are excited to welcome the Pac-12 Championship back to Allegiant Stadium for a third-straight year. The conference title game is a tremendous event and an annual highlight for the Pac-12 institutions and their fans. We are thrilled to be a part of this continuing tradition.”

Also new this season, the Pac-12, in partnership with United Green Energy and Pacific Seafood and Collaboration with Allegiant Stadium, will hold the first-ever carbon-neutral Power 5 conference title game in 2022.

