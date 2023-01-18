Pac-12 Announces 2023 Arizona Football Schedule


2023 Arizona Football Schedule

Football

Arizona Athletics

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Pac-12 conference announced the football schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Wednesday morning. Arizona’s conference slate will begin on Sept. 23 at Stanford and will wrap up the regular season the Saturday after Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 at Arizona State.

As previously announced, Arizona will open the season with three non-conference games including a home contest against Northern Arizona (Sept. 2); a road tilt at Mississippi State (Sept. 9), and a home matchup with UTEP (Sept. 16). The Wildcats open conference play on Sept. 23 at Stanford and play their Pac-12 home opener against Washington on Sept. 30.

Arizona’s Pac-12 schedule features six home games including NAU, UTEP, Washington, Oregon State, UCLA, and Utah. Due to the Pac-12’s unbalanced scheduling, the Wildcats will not face Cal or Oregon. Additional games may be selected by the Pac-12’s television partners to be moved to Thursday or Friday.

2023 Arizona Football Schedule

Sat., Sept. 2 vs. Northern Arizona
Sat., Sept. 9 at Mississippi State
Sat., Sept. 16 vs. UTEP
Sat. Sept. 23 at Stanford
Sat., Sept. 30 vs. Washington
Fri. or Sat., Oct. 6, or 7 at USC
Sat., Oct. 14 at Washington State
Sat., Oct. 21 BYE
Sat., Oct. 28 vs. Oregon State
Sat., Nov. 4 vs. UCLA
Sat., Nov. 11 at Colorado
Sat., Nov. 18 vs. Utah
Sat., Nov. 25 at Arizona State
Fri., Dec. 1 Pac-12 Football Championship Game

Home games in bold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button