Pac-12 Announces 2023 Arizona Football Schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Pac-12 conference announced the football schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Wednesday morning. Arizona’s conference slate will begin on Sept. 23 at Stanford and will wrap up the regular season the Saturday after Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 at Arizona State.

As previously announced, Arizona will open the season with three non-conference games including a home contest against Northern Arizona (Sept. 2); a road tilt at Mississippi State (Sept. 9), and a home matchup with UTEP (Sept. 16). The Wildcats open conference play on Sept. 23 at Stanford and play their Pac-12 home opener against Washington on Sept. 30.

Arizona’s Pac-12 schedule features six home games including NAU, UTEP, Washington, Oregon State, UCLA, and Utah. Due to the Pac-12’s unbalanced scheduling, the Wildcats will not face Cal or Oregon. Additional games may be selected by the Pac-12’s television partners to be moved to Thursday or Friday.

2023 Arizona Football Schedule

Sat., Sept. 2 vs. Northern Arizona Sat., Sept. 9 at Mississippi State Sat., Sept. 16 vs. UTEP Sat. Sept. 23 at Stanford Sat., Sept. 30 vs. Washington Fri. or Sat., Oct. 6, or 7 at USC Sat., Oct. 14 at Washington State Sat., Oct. 21 BYE Sat., Oct. 28 vs. Oregon State Sat., Nov. 4 vs. UCLA Sat., Nov. 11 at Colorado Sat., Nov. 18 vs. Utah Sat., Nov. 25 at Arizona State Fri., Dec. 1 Pac-12 Football Championship Game

Home games in bold