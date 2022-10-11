Pac-12 announces 2022-23 Women’s basketball television broadcast schedule

2022-23 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Composite Schedule (PDF)

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 announced television broadcast details for the 2022-23 Women’s basketball season on Tuesday, including start times and television assignments for the Conference slate, along with network information for select nonconference games hosted by Pac-12 schools. Every Pac-12 league game will be televised as part of a package that includes 132 total games on Pac-12 Networks and another six on ESPN networks.

For the first time, a pair of Pac-12 home games will air on ABC when Stanford hosts South Carolina in a meeting of the past two NCAA Champions on Sunday, Nov. 20 and continues its storied rivalry with Tennessee on Sunday, Dec. 18. Last season, UCLA faced Connecticut in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ in the first regular-season Women’s college basketball game broadcast on ABC.

Three regular-season league games will air on ESPN or ESPN2 when the calendar flips to 2023. Arizona’s McKale Center will be featured in two of those three when the Wildcats host Oregon on Sunday, Jan. 8 on ESPN2 and Stanford on Thursday, Feb. 9 is ESPN. The Cardinal welcomes UCLA to Maples Pavilion on Monday, Feb. 20 is ESPN2.

Pac-12 Networks will air the first 10 contests – the first round through the semifinals – of the 2023 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament, presented by New York Life, from March 1-3 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The tournament Championship game will be televised on an ESPN network on Sunday, March 5. Check pac-12.com/tickets for the most up-to-date information on tournament on-sale dates and special offers.

The regular season tips off Monday, Nov. 7 and the first Pac-12 Networks broadcasts will be on Sunday, Nov. 13, when Washington State welcomes Prairie View A&M as part of the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series, and UCLA hosts Troy. Utah, last year’s Pac-12 Tournament runner-up, has an early-season test in Salt Lake City when the Utes meet Oklahoma, which finished No. 22 in the final Associated Press Top 25 last March, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Other nonconference visits from 2022 NCAA Tournament teams that will be aired on Pac-12 Networks include Jackson State at Oregon State on Saturday, Dec. 3, Gonzaga at Stanford on Sunday, Dec. 4, Kansas at Arizona on Thursday, Dec. 8 and Creighton at Stanford on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Conference play begins Sunday, Dec. 11 with a pair of rivalry matchups – Oregon State at Oregon and Washington State at Washington. New this season, all rivalry games have been separated, with the first played on a mutually agreed-upon date in the month of December and the second during the traditional nine-week Conference schedule.

Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch. All Pac-12 Networks broadcasts are also available in HD via the Pac-12 Now app (for iOS, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV). For more information and to see a list of the multiple options to access Pac-12 Networks anywhere across the United States, please visit GetPac12Networks.com.

A complete 2022-23 Pac-12 Women’s basketball schedule can be found here.

Over the last seven seasons, the Pac-12 leads all conferences in Final Four Appearances (7), NCAA Tournament wins (76), NCAA Tournament winning percentage (.685), regular-season, nonconference winning percentage (.793) and WBCA All-Americans (15).

Ten All-Conference, five All-Freshman, and two All-Defensive Team honorees are set to return for the 2022-23 season, including the league’s Player of the Year (Haley JonesSTAN), Defensive Player of the Year (Cameron BrinkSTAN) Freshman of the Year (Gianna KneepkensUTAH), Sixth Player of the Year (Quay MillerCOLO) and co-Most Improved Player of the Year (Bella MurekateteWSU).

Of the 24 women selected to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All American Game, a national-best 11 are on Pac-12 rosters this season in Arizona’s Paris Clark and Maya NnajiOregon’s Chance Gray and Grace VanSlootenOregon State’s Raegan Beers and Timea GardinerStanford’s Lauren Betts and Indya NivarUCLA’s Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Riceand USC’s Aaliyah Gayles.

Pac-12 programs signed 23 student-athletes from the 2022 espnW HoopGurlz Top 100 who are freshmen on campus this fall, including seven of the top 10 (#1 Lauren Betts, STAN; #2 Kiki Rice, UCLA; #6 Timea Gardiner, OSU; #7 Chance Gray, ORE; #8 Aaliyah Gayles, USC; #9 Maya Nnaji, ARIZ; #10 Raegan Beers, OSU). Six of the nation’s top 14 classes were put together by Conference programs, including each of the top three and five of the top eight – No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 Oregon, No. 3 Oregon State, No. 5 Stanford, No. 8 Arizona and No. 14 Washington.

All 12 head coaches and two student-athletes from each school will be in San Francisco on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to preview the upcoming season as part of the 2022 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Media Day. Complete coverage will be available across Pac-12 Networks, Pac-12 Insider, Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app.

REGULAR-SEASON ESPN NETWORK SCHEDULE (PAC-12 HOME GAMES)

Date Game ESPN Channel Time Sun., Nov. 20 South Carolina at Stanford ABC noon PT Sun., Dec. 18 Tennessee at Stanford ABC noon PT Sun., Jan. 8 Oregon at Arizona ESPN2 4 p.m. PT Thurs., Feb. 9 Stanford at Arizona ESPN 6:30 p.m. PT Mon., Feb. 20 UCLA at Stanford ESPN2 6 p.m. PT

2023 PAC-12 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT PRESENTED BY NEW YORK LIFE

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas