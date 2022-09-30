Pac-12 announces 2022-23 men’s basketball television broadcast schedule

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Comprehensive TV Schedule (PDF)

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference announced on Thursday its 2022-23 men’s basketball television package that will feature more than 215 contests telecast to national and regional audiences.

Pac-12 Conference controlled broadcasts include:

146 is the Pac-12 Networks Includes eight Pac-12 Tournament games

45 games are on ESPN networks Includes one Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal, one semifinal and the title game

19 is FS1

3 is CBS

3 is FOX

1 is ABC

Additional Appearances will be made through other conference television agreements and various in-season tournaments to bring the current comprehensive broadcast total to more than 250 events.

The 2022-23 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball non-conference slate will include:

24 home games vs. 2022 postseason teams

12 home games vs. 2022 NCAA Tournament teams Includes visits from Auburn (twice), Colorado State, Houston, San Diego State, Tennessee and Yale

29 scheduled road or neutral-site games vs. 2022 postseason teams

3 true road games vs. 2022 NCAA Tournament teams Includes Gonzaga, San Francisco and Texas Southern



Every Pac-12 home contest will be televised during the 2022-23 regular season, including all 120 Conference clashes starting Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The regular season opens on Monday, Nov. 7 with all 12 programs in action on Pac-12 Networks, including OREGON hosting Florida A&M in the Inaugural game of the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series.

Marquee non-conference contests set to air on Pac-12 Networks include Kansas State at CALIFORNIA on Friday, Nov. 11, San Diego State at STANFORD on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Butler at CALIFORNIA on Saturday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, three of the league’s games against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams will be on Pac-12 Networks when WASHINGTON hosts Auburn, UTAH plays TCU at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and USC faces Colorado State at the Footprint Center in Phoenix as part of the Jerry Colangelo Classic. All Pac-12 Networks broadcasts are also available in HD via the Pac-12 Now app (for iOS, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV). For more information and to see a list of the multiple options to access Pac-12 Networks anywhere across the United States, please visit GetPac12Networks.com.

As part of the 45 package games on ESPN networks, 25 contests are set for either ESPN (six) or ESPN2 (11, plus eight ESPN/ESPN2) and 11 on ESPNU while nine are designated to flex on ESPN, ESPN2 and/or ESPNU . Additionally, ABC will broadcast the UCLA at ARIZONA Matchup on Saturday, Jan. 21. Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an Affiliated provider.

FS1’s 19-game slate will begin with an early conference Clash between ARIZONA STATE and COLORADO Thursday, Dec. 1, followed by 18 additional league games. FOX will air a trio of Saturday Conference contests – ARIZONA at ARIZONA STATE on Dec. 31, COLORADO at UCLA on Jan. 14, and ARIZONA at WASHINGTON on Jan. 28. Games aired on FS1 and FOX will also be available through FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Along with UCLA versus Kentucky in the annual CBS Sports Classic, CBS will nationally broadcast a trio of Conference contests – ARIZONA STATE at ARIZONA on Sat., Feb. 25, UCLA at COLORADO on Sun., Feb. 26, and STANFORD at OREGON on Sat., March 4. CBS Sports’ coverage will be available to stream live on Paramount+ with additional coverage on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ.

The 25th edition of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament will take place March 8-11, 2023 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Check pac-12.com/tickets for the most up-to-date information on tournament on-sale dates and special offers.

The Pac-12 will welcome back 13 of its All-Conference performers from the 2021-22 season, matching the most ever for the league during the Pac-12 era (2011-12). Four First Team (Azuolas TubelisARIZ; Tyger Campbell & Jaime Jaquez Jr.UCLA; Drew PetersonUSC), two Second Team (Will RichardsonORE; Branden CarlsonUTAH) and two All-Defensive Team honorees (Jaquez & Jaylen ClarkUCLA) will return, as well as the entire All-Freshman Team for the first time since the Inaugural season of the Pac-12.

Stanford’s Harrison Ingram will be just the second Pac-12 Freshman of the Year recipient to return for a sophomore season in the past decade (Chased by CarsonASU, 2013 FrOY), and Arizona’s Pelle Larssonthe reigning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year, will return as well.

Four McDonald’s All-Americans are set to join the Conference this coming season in Oregon’s Kel’el WareUCLA’s Amari Bailey and Adem Bona and USC’s Kijani Wright to Headline 10 Top 100 recruits according to 247 Sports Composite rankings.