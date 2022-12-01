Pac-12 and Tempus Ex implement cutting-edge technology for football injury spotters

Pac-12 will provide state-of-the-art video access to football medical providers through Tempus Ex’s Game Operations Dashboard® beginning with 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game

SAN FRANCISCO – As part of an ongoing partnership with Tempus Ex Machina, the Pac-12 Conference will now offer an unprecedented level of additional real-time video and synchronized data access as part of its injury spotter program, beginning with the 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game , presented by 76®. Pac-12 team Physicians and Athletic Trainers and injury spotters will have access to additional player-specific game Angles via the Game Operations Dashboard®, a groundbreaking video and data synchronization tool developed by sports technology startup Tempus Ex Machina. Today’s announcement continues a strong level of focus and support for the Pac-12 Student-Athlete Health and Well-Being Initiative (SAHWBI), which was created in 2013.

The Pac-12 implemented its injury spotter system for all Pac-12 football games beginning in 2015 to aid the efforts of medical staff and coaches to evaluate their players’ health. Through the Game Operations Dashboard®, spotters and medical providers will have access to additional and unprecedented video technology to view, in real-time, every angle generated of every play from games played at Pac-12 venues. The Game Operations Dashboard® is built on Tempus Ex’s proprietary Fusion FeedTM API, which enables applications to access low-latency data and video from Pac-12 Conference home games. Team Physicians and Athletic Trainers will now have access to more Angles of every play faster than ever before.

“The health and well being of our student-athletes is our top priority, and we are proud to be the first conference or league to offer this type of additional and industry-leading support for our medical teams,” said Merton HanksPac-12 executive associate commissioner of football operations.

Annie Gerhart, co-founder and COO, Tempus Ex Machina, added: “When we first developed our Fusion FeedTM technology, we knew there were so many different ways it could be used to impact the sports ecosystem, with athlete support always being a key priority. Our entire team is eager to get this technology deployed for access and use by Pac-12 teams and medical staff and we are excited to have our Game Operations Dashboard® kick-off with the Pac-12 Football Championship.”

Launched in 2013, the Pac-12 SAHWBI has funded the creation of a conference-wide sports injury database, implemented the Pac-12’s injury spotter system and launched the Pac-12 Brain Trauma Task Force and Concussion Coordinating Unit. These efforts enable Pac-12 Physicians and Trainers to analyze the prevalence of sports injuries and conduct investigations on aspects of injury management such as prevention, treatment, and concussion assessment. More information about the programs and Pac-12 SAHWBI is available at Pac-12.com/health.

About the Pac-12

The Pac-12 Conference is dedicated to developing the next generation of leaders by championing Excellence in academics, athletics, and the well-being of our student-athletes. Built on a firm foundation of academic excellence and superior athletic performance, the Pac-12 continues to renew its undisputed claim as the “Conference of Champions,” leading the Nation with 544 NCAA team titles overall, over 200 more than the next closest conference. The Pac-12 also wholly owns and operates Pac-12 Networks, the Conference’s sports media company that produces and distributes 850 live Sporting events each season, making it one of the top live-sports producers in the country. Pac-12 Networks also offers extensive digital content via Pac-12.com, the Pac-12 Now app, Pac-12 official athletics websites and Pac-12 Insider. The Pac-12 Conference is comprised of 12 leading US universities, the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California Los Angeles, the University of Colorado Boulder, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University , Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington, and Washington State University. More information on the Pac-12 is available at Pac-12.com.

About Tempus Ex

Tempus Ex Machina is a cutting-edge technology company revolutionizing the sports and entertainment industry. Merging sports, video, and data with innovation and accessibility, Tempus Ex technology enables the creation of new interactive experiences around live events. Harnessing the latest AI, machine learning, and data science technologies, Tempus Ex has partnered with the National Football League and other premier global sports Leagues and conferences, broadcasters, Gaming companies and world-class Athletes to deliver cutting-edge solutions that will forever change the sports consumption experience. Most recently, Tempus Ex partnered with the Pac-12 Collegiate conference in a first-ever, all-encompassing data technology partnership. The first groundbreaking commercial deal enabled by Tempus Ex’s technology allows Pac-12 student-athletes to monetize automatically-generated Bespoke Highlights on Twitter. Tempus Ex Machina closed its Series B fundraising round in 2021, led by Silver Lake and Endeavor, both leaders in global technology and entertainment-driven investment. Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, and Silver Lake have all led previous funding rounds.

