PA High School Girls Volleyball: Conwell-Egan starts season 8-0

Bill Anderson wasn’t really planning to become a volleyball coach.

But his daughter wanted to play volleyball and the Conwell-Egan team didn’t have a coach, after the program went through a span of three coaches in four years. So Anderson, who had always been a “soccer guy,” decided to give it a go.

The Conwell-Egan girls’ volleyball program had seen its share of struggles, including a canceled season in 2015. But Anderson was undeterred.

The team’s early returns weren’t great. The team went 1-20 in its first season, then COVID happened. To add insult to injury, the team didn’t have a home court for a season due to remodeling. Still, Anderson and his players persevered.

Then, last season, everything changed.

A season for the history books

The Eagles started the 2021 season 4-1, surpassing the previous year’s win total in just five games. And that was just the beginning.

The Eagles went on to have their best season in program history, surprising plenty along the way. They won 11 games, took the District XII Class 2A title, defeated six-time Defending Philadelphia Catholic League Champion Archbishop Carroll for the first time, and earned a PIAA playoff berth.

This year, the Eagles aren’t going to surprise anyone.

“Our Coach says that teams can’t put their bench players in against us anymore and get an easy win,” said sophomore middle/outside hitter Brooke Forester.

But despite their opponent’s game-planning, the Eagles hold a perfect 8-0 record.

“We only had three wins my freshman year,” said junior setter and captain Molly Milewski. “The last two seasons have been really amazing. I just love volleyball so much.”

Milewski doesn’t just have a passion for volleyball — she’s also very good at it.

Last year, Milewski, who finished the season with 324 assists, 139 digs, 46 kills and 30 aces, was the first Conwell-Egan girls volleyball player to be named First-Team All-Catholic.

“Last year, we all really clicked,” Milewski said. “We had some really good freshmen who contributed a lot”

Forester, a middle/outside hitter, was one of those freshmen. Another was Lily Milewski, Molly’s sister.

“We’ve been playing together since t-ball,” Molly Milewski said. “Having my sister on the team is great because not only can I trust her, we know each other’s tendencies.”

Molly and Lily aren’t just volleyball teammates. They also play together on Conwell-Egan’s softball and basketball teams. Last season, all three of the sisters’ teams went to the PIAA state playoffs, with the softball team making it to the Championship game.

“Going to the state championship was so amazing — I wish I could do it 1,000 times,” Molly said.

“We’re trying to build something”

Anderson doesn’t credit himself with the program’s turnaround, although he obviously has played a major role.

“Even when we were struggling, we had a few Seniors who were really good leaders, and the Younger players learned a lot from them,” said Anderson.

Anderson also credits Assistant Coach Tom Farquharson and his vast volleyball knowledge and experience.

“The Philadelphia Catholic League is a strong league and tends to be top-heavy,” Anderson said. “Conwell-Egan didn’t have a feeder program like other schools. The players all had to buy in for us to become successful. We’re trying to build something.”

A new experience

Many of the Eagles’ players, including Forester, Molly and Lily Milewski, have also played in club leagues for several years. That didn’t dampen any of the excitement of playing for their high school team, though.

“At the club matches, it’s mostly just parents,” Forester said. “And I absolutely love my parents’ support. But at Conwell-Egan, there are kids my age at school coming up and telling you how good you’re doing,”

While the team’s recent success has created quite a buzz in the halls, the support was there even during the tough times.

“Kids were always supportive,” Molly Milewski said. “The football players would come to our games after their practices.”

The significance of the support from their teammates and other Conwell-Egan students can’t be overlooked.

“Starting high school was tough,” said outside hitter Kiera Banks, a junior captain. “But because of the coaching and support from my teammates, I’ve really learned a lot about myself and being a good teammate, captain and friend.”

“I didn’t know what to expect when I started high school, but my teammates were so nice and open,” said Forester. “But they’re also competitive. They play to win.”

“We started out as competitors trying to win the starting spots, and we’ve grown a lot as individuals and friends to now be able to work as a team,” added Banks.

Competing in the PCL

Beating Archbishop Carroll last season was a major milestone for the team. And this year’s rematch was just as thrilling.

“Beating Carroll was a surprise last year,” Anderson said. “It was a great battle.”

This year’s may have been even better. After the Eagles won the first two sets, Carroll came back to take the next two and tie the match. The Eagles won the final set 15-10.

“We were all fired up when we beat Carroll after it went to five sets,” Forester said. “We’re not going down without a fight.”

One upcoming match that has the team, and much of the school, fired up is Tuesday’s meeting with Catholic League opponent Archbishop Ryan. It’s also the team’s Unofficial home opener, as all of the Eagles’ previous home games took place before the school year started. The Eagles are hoping for a large turnout of home fans eager to see them in action.

“Last year we were a little scared (before PCL matches),” Forester said. “This year we have much more confidence.”

Winning certainly instills confidence. But that’s not the only factor.

“It’s a very positive environment,” said Forester. “Our Coach is very positive, and he gets very into the games.”

“Coach Anderson is our biggest supporter,” added Molly Milewski.

While the team is a mix of seniors, juniors and sophomores, the girls are very close and have built a strong bond. They’re also dedicated to their craft. Most of the players attended volleyball camps over the summer, with Forester traveling all the way to Texas.

School life

Life at Conwell-Egan, on and off the volleyball court, has been a pleasant surprise to Forester.

“I always thought there’d be a lot of drama in high school, but there isn’t here,” Forester said. “A lot of the other students are excited about the team’s success, because it’s never happened before. They want to see what we can do.”

In addition to playing volleyball for Conwell-Egan and the Princeton Volleyball Club, Forester is also involved with the school’s Community Service Corps. She played softball in the past, but decided to focus solely on volleyball.

“I really like volleyball because if you make an error or a bad play, you don’t have to wait for another chance to get that point back,” Forester said. “You don’t have time to dwell on your mistake before getting another chance.”

Molly Milewski, in addition to playing three varsity sports, is also involved with several Clubs at school, including the Travis Manion Foundation and student council. She is planning to go into college with the goal of becoming a doctor.

For now, though, Molly and her teammates aren’t thinking too far into the future.

“We have some huge games coming up,” Molly Milewski said, “especially Tuesday’s (against Ryan). And I’m so excited.”

The Team

The 2022 team returned all six starters:

Sophia Felter, Senior, Captain

Jaclyn Humes, senior, Captain

Molly Milewski, Junior, Captain

Kiera Banks, Junior, Captain

Brooke Forester, sophomore

Lily Milewski, sophomore

The rest of the team includes:

Juniors Brianna McFadden, Brooke McFadden, Ashlee Smith, Alexa Atkinson and Amariah McKnight