PA Bucks Montco High School Basketball Tip Off Tournaments

High school basketball is back! And like always, that means plenty of tournaments to officially tip off the season. See which teams and players made a great opening statement in this weekend’s tourmanents and season openers!

UNIONVILLE TOURNAMENT

In the first high school game of her career, freshman Gabby D’Agnostino led all scorers with 15 points as New Hope-Solebury topped Hatboro-Horsham 51-33. Reagan Chrencik added 12 points for the Lions.

12th ANNUAL PENNRIDGE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Delaney McCaffery scored 16 points to power Council Rock North’s 44-27 comeback win over Quakertown. Jaden Wan added 11 points for the Indians, who trailed 21-15 at halftime.

Katie Yoder put up 14 points as Pennridge cruised to a 43-20 win over Villa Joseph Marie.

9TH ANNUAL JIM CHURCH CLASSIC at Souderton

Cire Worley netted 21 points and Maya Johnson had 20 to lead Abington to a thrilling 69-62 overtime win against West Chester Rustin. The Ghosts seized the win despite a 35-point night from WC Rustin’s Laine McGurk.

Casey Harter scored 18 points and dished out eight assists for Souderton in a 48-33 win over Mount St. Joseph.

Boys:

PENNRIDGE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

Central Bucks East and William Tennent kicked off the season with a high-scoring contest. CB East’s Jacob Cummiskey led the way with 24 points, including 7-of-8 from the free throw line, as the Patriots topped the Panthers 86-73. Kyle Berndt tallied 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the win. Tennent’s Kirby Mooney led all scorers with 27 points.

Matt Campione was a perfect 5-for-5 from the line, on his way to a team-high 17 points, as Pennridge topped Rival Quakertown 59-52. Miles Longacre paced all scorers with 21 points for the Panthers.

9th ANNUAL JIM CHURCH CLASSIC at Souderton

Nathan Lapp erupted for 26 points to give Dock Mennonite a 57-54 win over Upper Dublin. Tony Martin added 12 points for the Pioneers, who scored 21 in the fourth quarter for the come-from-behind win.

Matt Hopkins posted 19 points and sank five free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to help Lansdale Catholic edge Souderton 53-50. Nate Hemsing led Souderton with 14 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.

6th ANNUAL GOLDEN BEARS BOYS BASKETBALL TIPOFF CLASSIC at Upper Moreland

Upper Moreland scored 25 points in the second quarter to take a commanding lead in their season opener against Franklin Towne Charter, en route to a 66-34 win. Jon Clark had 14 points and Colson Campbell added 13 for UM.

HATBORO-HORSHAM TIPOFF TOURNAMENT

Ty Kocak led all scorers with 22 points, but Pennsbury was edged 47-45 by Northeast. The Falcons will look to secure new head Coach Wes Emme’s first win in Saturday’s game against Hatboro-Horsham.

Noah Schlosser had a game-high 18 points for Hatboro-Horshambut the Hatters dropped a close one to Roberson, 47-44.

SUBURBAN ONE/PAC CHALLENGE

Tyler Meinel was 9-for-10 from the free throw line, on his way to 15 points, but Central Bucks East fell to Perkiomen Valley 58-54 in Friday’s opener.

In another close contest, CB West was edged by Pope John Paul II, 47-45, despite Matt Engle’s game-high 19 points.

CONWELL-EGAN TIP OFF TOURNAMENT

Kayvier Adams sank a clutch three-pointer for Harry S. Truman in the final minute of the game to clinch the Tigers’ 46-40 win over Faith Christian.

Tyariq Corbin went coast-to-coast and hit a jump shot as time expired to give Conwell-Egan a thrilling 78-76 win over Avon Grove.

TRIANGLE CLUB TIP OFF TOURNAMENT at Wissahickon

Horace Simmons paced La Salle with 17 points as the Explorers enjoyed a 48-44 win over Germantown Academy in Friday’s opener. It was the Patriots’ Bryce Rollersonhowever, who had 27 points for the top-scoring performance of the night.

82 Archbishop Wood, 56 Downingtown West

The Vikings didn’t need any time to shake off the off-season rust as they put up 82 points in their opener. Jalil Bethea led the way with 27 points, including seven 3-pointers.

Bensalem 52, Abington 37

After their best season in recent history, the Owls picked up right where they left off. Antonio Morris’ 22 points Secured the win for Bensalem on the road at Abington.

North Penn 65, Freire Charter 30

The Knights more than doubled the score on their opponents in Friday’s opener, with Ryan Deininger leading all scorers with 20 points.