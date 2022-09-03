OZZY OSBOURNE To Perform Halftime Show Of NFL Kickoff Game At SoFi Stadium In Los Angeles

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne will perform at Halftime of the Los Angeles Rams The season opener is Thursday, September 8 at SoFi Stadium. The performance comes on the eve of the release of Osbourneit’s new “Patient Number 9” album out September 9 is Epic.

To kick off the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills in the Rams‘ first game at SoFi Stadium since winning Super Bowl HVAC in February. The game will be presented nationally NBC, Peacock and Universo at 5:20 pm PT/8:20 pm ET.

Fans in the stadium will be treated to a multi-song medley from Osbourne while viewers at home will see a portion of the performance on NBC and Peacock during halftime.

The 73-year-old Ozzy last performed in August when he made a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in his former hometown of Birmingham, England.

Osbourne and his BLACK SABBATH bandmate Tony Iommi (guitar), along with Adam Wakeman is bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, performed the SABBATH classic “Paranoid” in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 at Alexander Stadium. The special appearance was the first time Osbourne and A lot had performed on stage together since the final BLACK SABBATH show in February 2017 in Birmingham.

Ozzy publicly revealed his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in January 2020. And although he still struggles with walking, his symptoms are said to be quite mild.

In 2019, Ozzy suffered a fall at his Los Angeles home while he was battling pneumonia.

The BLACK SABBATH Legend described his health issues as “walking around in lead boots”. They said: “You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move. I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots.”

Ozzy recently said that he believes he has one final tour left in him.

“I’m saying to you I’ll give it the best shot I can for another tour,” he told the Observer last month. “You haven’t seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I’ll still be back the next day.”

“Patient Number 9”, Osbourne‘s 11th Solo album, features guest appearances by A lot, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and late FOO FIGHTERS Drummer Taylor Hawkinsamong others.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin