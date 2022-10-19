Ozuna Buys Basketball Team in Puerto Rico – Billboard

From hits to slam dunks! Ozuna is officially the new owner of a basketball team in Puerto Rico, the Baloncesto Nacional Superior de Puerto Rico (Basketball National Superior – BSN) announced on Monday (Oct. 17).

The sports organization revealed that the chart-topping artist has acquired Los Brujos de Guayama. Due to the franchise’s transfer to the municipality of Manatí, the team has been renamed to Los Osos de Manatí (Manatí Bears). With Juan Aubín Cruz Coliseum as their home venue, Los Osos de Manatí become the first BSN team in that municipality since 2017.

“Owning a Puerto Rico National Superior Basketball franchise has been one of my greatest dreams, for which we have been working for some time,” the “Diles” singer said in a statement. “I feel a lot of passion for this sport and being able to be part of this family fills me with great pride. Thanks to the BSN for opening the doors for me and to everyone who has made this possible. See you next season at the new house of Los Osos in Manatí.”

Ricardo Dalmau, president of the BSN, added: “It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Ozuna to the BSN family. The commitment shown throughout this entire process gives us confidence in what his management will be in charge of the new Osos de Manatí. I take this opportunity to thank Rafael Rodríguez for his commitment to the league and the Brujos de Guayama franchise, which he led for the last 10 years.”

Ozuna joins a growing number of Latin artists that have ventured into the sports world by purchasing basketball teams in Puerto Rico. The list includes moves from Bad Bunny, who became the co-owner of Los Cangrejeros de Santurce and Anuel AA, who purchased Capitanes de Arecibo along with his manager Frabian Eli, in 2021.

Instead of flocking to basketball like their fellow hitmakers, duo Wisin & Yandel is placing all bets on baseball as new co-owners of Criollos de Caguas, the latest Champions of the Liga de Béisbol Profesional Roberto Clemente (LBPRC).