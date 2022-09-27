Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament big success | White River Now

Featured image, from left to right: Scott Daily, Donney Crawford, Zack Kelley, and Jim Sawica — first place team at the recent Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament

Twenty-eight teams gathered for the Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament on Sept. 22.

The four-person scramble took place at Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course in Melbourne, and all proceeds will benefit the students of Ozarka College.

First place in the Championship Flight went to the team of Scott Daily, Zack Kelley, Donney Crawford, and Jim Sawica Sponsored by FNBC Bank. Matt Sullivan won the putting contest, receiving a golf club donated by Jim Cooper.

Sponsors included: FNBC Community Bankers – Tournament Sponsor; White River Health – Lunch Sponsor; First Community Bank – Golf Course Sponsor; Evolve Bank – Hole Prize Sponsor; Bank of Cave City, Silica Transport Inc., and Hatfield Ready Mix – Event Sponsors; Freedom Ford – Hole in One Sponsor; InkSpot Graphics and Bancorp South – Towel Sponsors.

Hole Sponsors include the following: Arkansas Sales and Rental, Ash Flat Pharmacy, Barker’s Hilltop Package Store, Brandy Corter/ReMax Edge Realty, Beene’s Car Care, Campbell’s Auto Sales, Cletus Wiles Outdoor Advertising, Danny’s Auto Body, Dellinger Law Firm, Dillard & Dillard, Dr. Adam Gray, Duncan Bookkeeping, Econo-Med Pharmacy, First National Bank of Izard County, Garry Lawrence, Goings & Associates, Hidden Creek Outdoors, Highland Window and Door, Hill’s Auto Sales, Hometown Market/Miller’s, Hometown Title Mountain View, Hughes & Randall Tax & Financial, Izard County Abstract, Izard County Farm Bureau -Phillip Steed, Izard County Heating and Cooling, Eric Smith – Izard County Judge, Warren Sanders – Izard County Treasurer, Jeff Stone & Jessie Friend/Coldwell Banker, Judge Mark Johnson, Kissee Law Firm, Knowle’s True Value, Lottman Oil, Mark’s Pharmacy, Meadow Chevrolet, Melbourne Heating and Cooling, NCA Appraisal Services, Nadzam Law Firm, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, O zark Mountain Mortgage, Renea Orr/Coldwell Banker, Representative Marsh Davis, Representative Steven Walker, Sears of Ash Flat, Sharp County Title, Shelter Insurance – Bobby Wood, State Farm – Mike Watson, Stone County Farm Bureau – Tim Wilson, Steve Thompson/ Edward D. Jones, Thayer Gas, and Wheelis Dental Clinic.

Image and information provided by Ozarka College

