Ozark Names Jeremy Cordell as New Head Football Coach

The Ozark Board of Education, at its Jan. 19 meeting, voted to hire Jeremy Cordell as the Ozark High School head football Coach for the 2023-24 school year.

“It was evident throughout the interview process that Coach Cordell is a dynamic leader on and off the football field,” OHS Principal Dr. Jeremy Brownfield said. “We are excited to have him as a part of the Ozark Athletics family and a part of the community.”

OHS Athletic Director Yancey Little said there were several well-qualified coaches who were interested in the position, but ultimately Cordell’s vision for the program solidified him as the top candidate.

“Coach Cordell has the knowledge and ability to support and enhance the foundation of our football program which will help take Ozark to the next level,” Little said. “His vision and expectations are in line with what Ozark Schools and the community pride ourselves on.”

Cordell said his approach is to help his players in all aspects of their lives, and believes that Ozark currently has this foundation and shares this vision.

“We share the same vision and goal,” they said. “This common vision and goal is for Ozark High School football to become an elite program on and off the field. A program where young men will intentionally and purposefully strive for success. Winning in the classroom, on the field, and in the community will be an expectation and a daily part of the Ozark football experience.”

Cordell comes to Ozark from New Lenox, Illinois where he has been the head football Coach at Lincoln-Way Central High School since 2015. While there, he helped rebuild the program to be a state Championship contender in one of the largest and toughest conferences in Illinois.

Prior to his stint at Lincoln-Way, Cordell spent four seasons as head coach at Glenbard South High School, where he also rebuilt the program, helping the team win multiple conference titles. Combined, Cordell has over a decade of head coaching experience, as well as a decade of assistant coaching experience at other high schools in the Chicago metro area.

Cordell also played football at Illinois State University as a safety and special teams player, graduating in 2000 with a Bachelors of Science in Marketing. He has a Masters of Arts in Teaching with certifications in Secondary Education-Spanish, Physical Education, and Administration.

Cordell said he, his wife and four children are excited to be a part of the community.

“My family and I are extremely excited to join the Ozark Tiger family,” he said. “We are looking forward to sharing success with all Ozark programs and being a part of the Ozark community at-large.”

Cordell will officially step into his new role on July 1, 2023.

Coach Cordell’s Accomplishments

Head Coaching Record: 74-52 over 13 years

In 13 years as a Head Coach, 80+ players have gone on to play at the Collegiate level

Glenbard West High School (Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator) (2003-2010)

7A State Runner Up in 2009

Defense only allowed 9.3 ppg through 14 games

Record of 31-7 as Glenbard West DC/Assistant HC

Glenbard South High School (Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator) (2010-2014)

.680 winning percentage highest in school history at Glenbard South

Won 4 out of the 5 total conference Championships at Glenbard South and made IHSA Playoff Appearances (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014)

10-1 (school record at Glenbard South) in 2013

Lincoln-Way Central (Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator) (2015-Present)

Helped Lincoln-Way Central reach the IHSA 7A Quarterfinals for the first and only time since 2000.

Team accomplishments: IHSA Playoffs (2016, 2017, 2018)

Personal Awards and honors:

Glenbard District #87 Distinguished Service Award (2009)

Athletico Coach of the Year finalist (2013)

Glazier Clinics Speaker (2009-present)

IHSFCA Speaker (2010, 2014)

Chicagoland Youth Football Clinic Speaker (2009-present)

Tri State Coaches Clinic Speaker (2017)

Southeast Wing-T Clinic Speaker (2017)