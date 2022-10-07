Oxnard magic show to raise funds for art programs

Audiences can catch one of the largest magic shows Ventura County has ever seen Friday before it Vanishes before their eyes.

Entertainers from around the country will perform six acts of magical feats in the one-night-only SPELLBOUND Magic Mashup Benefit Show at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center.

“I think people view magic as a guy doing a bunch of tricks, trying to fool them,” Magician James Lantiegne said. “Every performer we have there could say they couldn’t care less if they fooled you. They care more about if you’re entertained.”

The event, which begins at 7 pm, is hosted by The House of MAGIC Foundation for the Arts, co-founded by Lantiegne and based in Santa Paula, and the Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation. Proceeds from the event will support magic and other art programs in Oxnard and Santa Paula.

One of the programs, Project Magic, teaches magic to hand-injury patients as a form of physical therapy. The program, which was started by David Copperfield, also teaches magic to children with Autism and Down syndrome.

“Magic is ambidextrous,” Lantiegne said. “It’s all about the coordination between the brain and the hands.”

Other programs funded by the proceeds include Nardcore Academy, which teaches audio engineering to aspiring disc jockeys and musicians and Arts Exposure, which introduces young artists to professionals.

Branded as a “bargain-basement Buffalo Bill Cody,” host Fred Blanco, or Wildcat Jackson, will use his edgy comedy and magic skills to create a carnival-style atmosphere.

