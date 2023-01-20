Oxnard College’s Rosten, Greaney earn national soccer honors

The weather was cold and the food was warm for the Oxnard College men’s soccer team’s memorable trip to Philadelphia.

“The weather was something,” Odin Rosten said. “Everything was nice. There was a lot of stuff going on.”

Rosten and Ross Greaney attended the United Soccer Coaches national convention last weekend, when they accepted the National Player and Coaching Staff of the Year awards, respectively.

They were honored in the United Soccer Coaches’ Junior College Division III division.

“It was unbelievable,” Rosten said. “I didn’t expect any of this to happen. The surprises keep coming.”

Rosten earned the award by scoring two goals, including the game-winning goal with four minutes to play, to lift Oxnard College to the California Community College Athletic Association men’s soccer state championship with a 2-1 win over Mt. San Antonio is Dec. 4 in Sacramento.

The sophomore Attacker from St. Bonaventure High had eight goals and 11 assists in 23 matches.

“Odin is a game changer,” Greaney said. “He was a game changer in the first game against Palomar. He was obviously a game changer in the Championship game. He was a game changer every single game. It didn’t matter the challenge. That comes from his skill, his speed, his attitude and his tactical awareness.”

Oxnard finished the season 22-1-1.

“It was a great experience,” Rosten said. “I gained a lot of really close friends through this Oxnard team.”

