Oxnard College men’s soccer Advances to regional Finals

Oxnard College men’s soccer is 90 minutes from another trip to the CCCAA state Final Four.

Christopher Ramirez had a goal and an assist and Andy Cruz and Pedro Santos-Ramirez also found the net as the Condors rolled to a 3-0 win over visiting Golden West Tuesday in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Southern California regional semifinals.

Winger Odin Rosten (St. Bonaventure High) also had an assist and goalkeeper Efrain Perez (Hueneme High) kept a shutout for Oxnard, which has now outscored its opposition 9-0 in the postseason.

Cruz (Westlake High) headed in a pass from Ramirez (Westlake High) to open the scoring in the 24th minute. Santos-Jimenez finished a feed from Rosten to double the lead in the 38th minute.

Ramirez put the game away by adding a third in the 53rd minute.

Second-seeded Oxnard (18-1-1) will host No. 3 Fullerton (15-4-4) on Saturday at 2 pm in a regional final. The Winner Advances to next week’s CCCAA state Final Four in Sacramento.

Oxnard previously reached the Final Four in 2015 and 2016, winning the state championship in 2015.

Oxnard and Fullerton played a 1-1 draw on Sept. 14 in Fullerton.

Oxnard College freshman defender Emmanuel Solis moves through two opponents Tuesday afternoon in the CCCAA Southern California regional semifinal against visiting Golden West College. Oxnard won the match 3-0.

Volleyball team Advances

Kayla Murdoch had 23 kills and five aces, Nevada Knowles had 38 assists and five digs and Autumn Rojelio-Moreno had 17 digs as the top-seeded Ventura College Women’s volleyball team swept No. 16 MiraCosta in the CCCAA Southern California regional semifinals Tuesday night at the VC Athletic Event Center.

The Pirates hit .253 as a team along the way to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-16 win.

