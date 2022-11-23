Oxnard College men’s soccer Advances to regional Finals

Oxnard College men’s soccer is 90 minutes from another trip to the CCCAA state Final Four.

Christopher Ramirez had a goal and an assist and Andy Cruz and Pedro Santos-Ramirez also found the net as the Condors rolled to a 3-0 win over visiting Golden West Tuesday in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Southern California regional semifinals.

Winger Odin Rosten (St. Bonaventure High) also had an assist and goalkeeper Efrain Perez (Hueneme High) kept a shutout for Oxnard, which has now outscored its opposition 9-0 in the postseason.

Cruz (Westlake High) headed in a pass from Ramirez (Westlake High) to open the scoring in the 24th minute. Santos-Jimenez finished a feed from Rosten to double the lead in the 38th minute.

Ramirez put the game away by adding a third in the 53rd minute.

Second-seeded Oxnard (18-1-1) will host No. 3 Fullerton (15-4-4) on Saturday at 2 pm in a regional final. The Winner Advances to next week’s CCCAA state Final Four in Sacramento.

Oxnard previously reached the Final Four in 2015 and 2016, winning the state championship in 2015.

Oxnard and Fullerton played a 1-1 draw on Sept. 14 in Fullerton.

Volleyball team Advances

Kayla Murdoch had 23 kills and five aces, Nevada Knowles had 38 assists and five digs and Autumn Rojelio-Moreno had 17 digs as the top-seeded Ventura College Women’s volleyball team swept No. 16 MiraCosta in the CCCAA Southern California regional semifinals Tuesday night at the VC Athletic Event Center.

The Pirates hit .253 as a team along the way to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-16 win.

Well. 1 VC will host No. 9 Grossmont, the top-ranked team in the regional poll for much of the regular season, in a regional final Showdown Saturday night.

Grossmont (22-3) edged No. 8 Pasadena City in five sets.

Well. 3-seeded Moorpark College Women’s volleyball swept No. 14 Rio Hondo, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19, in the regional semifinals at Raider Pavilion.

The Raiders (17-4) will host No. 11 Santa Monica in the regional Finals Saturday night.

Santa Monica upset No. 6 MB San Antonio College in four.

Bowl Slate announced

Both Ventura County football teams officially saw their seasons extended Sunday, when the CCCAA announced this weekend’s Bowl schedule.

Ventura College football (7-3) was seeded No. 4 in the Southern California regional playoffs. The Pirates will face top-seeded Riverside (10-0) in the regional semifinals Saturday at 2 pm at San Bernardino Valley College.

Well. 3 MB San Antonio (9-1) will visit No. 2 Fullerton College (9-1) in the other semifinal.

Moorpark College football was selected to its first Bowl game since 2016. The Raiders (6-4) will visit Allan Hancock College in the Strawberry Bowl Saturday in Santa Maria. Kickoff is 1 pm

Joe Curley covers college sports for the Star. He can be reached at [email protected] For more coverage, follow @vcscolleges is Twitter.