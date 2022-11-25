OwnersBox NBA Values ​​11.25.22 | FantasyPros

After a Thursday filled with turkey, TurDuckEn, and football, the NBA is back in focus for Friday. The games start earlier than usual, so that means that Minnesota and Charlotte players are not on the slate for tonight’s main contests at OwnersBox. Being in the money in the smaller contests that OwnersBox offers requires a mixture of top plays who will score like players with salaries of $7,000 or higher and players who are cost-per-projected-point superstars, most commonly found at bargain prices. We will attempt to identify two top plays and one bargain bin play for tonight’s contest. Let’s dig in.

Download OwnersBox now to claim your deposit bonus! >>>

Top Plays

Paolo Banchero (SF/PF – ORL): $5,700

Paolo Banchero, despite his inefficiency from the floor, has been one of the most exciting rookies we have seen in a long time. He started out like gangbusters for the Magic before getting hurt, posting averages of 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, one three, 0.7 steals, and 0.9 blocks. He is set to return to the Magic’s lineup this Friday but is priced like someone who has produced at a lower level than he has when healthy. Granted, there is only a minimal ($300 – $500) gap in expected salary and actual salary, but the disparity makes him one of the top options on the board for Friday’s contest at OwnersBox. Banchero averaged 46.6 Fantasy points in his last three games and should be able to produce at a similar level as long as he is not on a load management regimen. He will have a neutral matchup on Friday against the 76ers but should be good for at least 20 points and seven rebounds. Banchero has failed to hit at least 18 points just once all season and failed to hit 20 just twice. Plug Banchero into lineups where possible once we get official confirmation that he will be active for tonight’s matchup.

DeMar DeRozan (SF/SG – CHI): $6,000

DeMar DeRozan has been Sensational as a member of the Chicago Bulls and has been on a mini tear as of late. Averaging 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and one steal per game on .524 shooting, DeRozan could propel himself into the MVP race for the second year in a row if he can keep up his recent scoring binge. Averaging 50 Fantasy points per game over his last three on the strength of ridiculous averages of 35 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, DeRozan is looking like a must-play for at least one of your OwnersBox lineups on Friday. He has a neutral matchup, so he may not be as Chalky as his recent form suggests, and at a salary of just $6,000, there is no better value on the board. DeRozan could be listed at $6,500 to $6,800, and no one would blink. Fire DeRozan up where possible at OwnersBox.

Bargain Bin

Aaron Gordon (PF – DEN): $4,400

Aaron Gordon returned from injury with a Bang and has averaged 40 Fantasy points per game over his last two contests. Gordon looks like one of the best Bargains on the board for Friday night, especially after his 30 point, eight rebound, four assist explosion in the overtime thriller against the Thunder. Gordon is averaging around 30 minutes per game on most nights and should be afforded a longer leash in light of his most recent outing. He also has a plus Matchup to Exploit against a Los Angeles Clippers team that allows the seventh most Fantasy points per game to the position. And at a salary of just $4,400, rostering Gordon allows for adding at least one higher-salaried option to your lineup. Tap Gordon where necessary to get your team under the cap.

Download OwnersBox now to claim your deposit bonus! >>>

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | SoundCloud | iHeartRadio

Raju Byfield is a Featured Writer for FantasyPros. For more from Raju, check out his profile and follow him @FantasyContext.