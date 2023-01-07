Owner of $100 Million Worth Soccer Club, Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Marvels at a ‘Top Sprinter’ Signing as 2023 Preparations Kick Off

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian has made enormous efforts and investments when it comes to supporting women’s sports. Notably, as the co-owner of the NWSL soccer team Angel City FC, he has made massive progress. The American internet entrepreneur is further delighted that his soccer club has acquired some great picks in next week’s NWSL draft.

Ohanian’s soccer team is reportedly on the verge of signing the ‘top sprinter’, Alyssa Thompson, after picking her in the NWSL draft. The US national team forward Thompson, with her sprinting abilities, has already stunned the soccer community. Ohanian marveled at the new signing and reacted on social media.

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to NWSL draft news

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The American internet entrepreneur has often used his online platform to closely follow every transfer news and other updates regarding his soccer team, Angel City FC. Notably, Alexis Ohanian was quite surprised when Rumors linking Alyssa Thompson to Angel City FC started emerging on social media. One of the reports stated, “Alyssa Thompson has reportedly registered for the NWSL draft, per @JeffKassouf”

DIVE DEEPER

Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Issues ‘Ferocious’ Warning to ‘Traditional’ Competitors as He Vows to Take $750 Million Company to New Heights

The Reddit cofounder also took note of the transfer Rumors of the US national team forward. Ohanian further reacted to the news by using an emoji.

Thompson, who is just an 18-year-old, has already stunned the Sporting realm with her sprinting abilities. She previously became the second fastest athlete to complete a 100 meter run in California. The US soccer star is further being called a “top sprinter” for completing the 100 meters track in just 11.74 seconds.

Notably, one of the Women’s soccer social media accounts also pointed at Rumors surrounding the player joining Angel City FC. They stated, “BTW Alyssa Thompson runs the second fastest 100 meters in California 11.74 seconds. Angel City might literally be runnin’ in 2023”

Ohanian was clearly amazed by the record, as he reacted to their post.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Other Picks from Angel City FC for the NWSL draft

The National Women’s Soccer League’s team has made top picks in the NWSL draft as they are gearing up for the upcoming season. The American soccer player, Yazmeen Ryan, is another top pick by Angel City FC as they plan to add more attacking options to their squad.

Ryan was previously playing for the Portland Thorns and she has now been acquired for $200,000 in allocation money. The trade will further go down as the second-most expensive deal in NWSL history in terms of allocation of money.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From the picks, we can safely say that Alexis Ohanian’s team are making their intentions clear for the next season. Do you think Angel City FC, with their new signings, will win the league in 2023? Let us know in the comments section.