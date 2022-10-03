Ownbey Notches Second Top-20 Finish as Men’s Golf Ends 7th at Marquette

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – Backed by a team-leading one-over 71 on Monday, Charlotte men’s golfer Carson Ownbey earned his second top-20 finish of the year tying for 16th at the Marquette Intercollegiate. All teams finished round two Monday morning after the 36-hole play was suspended late Sunday night before tackling the final 18 in the afternoon.

OWNBEY’S WEEK

The 49ers senior began his tournament with an even par 70 draining four birdies in the opening round Sunday morning before getting one more in a second round 74 (+4). Ownbey posted a solid round again with his 71 using a birdie on the par five 15th, his 54th hole of the event, to cancel one of his two bogies on the day.

IDENTICAL TWINS

Dongjin Park and Dougie Ergood both shot four-over 74 on Monday and both finished tied for 30th at seven-over in Milwaukee. Park started strong with a one-under 69 after a three-birdie round one before draining two each in each of his final two rounds, both coming in at 74. Ergood opened with a level round of 70 getting his two shots back with birdies on the par five third and par four sixth, birdied the par three 12th in round two en route to a three-over 73 while knocking down two more in his 74 Monday.

FINISHING UP

Ben Woodruff finished up team scoring on Monday also shooting 74 (+4) sitting at even par with three to play after a birdie-bogey stint Midway through his round. The senior from Huntersville started with an even par 70 after three birdies in the opening 18 while working through a five-over 75 adding a couple more birdies in round two. Caden Baker had seven bogies in the final round Monday to make up his seven-over 77 after an opening 80 (+10) and 78 (+8) over the first two rounds.

TEAM TOTALS

Charlotte finished seventh in the 15-team field with Auburn taking the team title by six over Northwestern and host Marquette.

NO REST AHEAD

Charlotte will have less than a week off before starting the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate on Sunday. Live scoring will once again be available at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.