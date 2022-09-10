Ownbey Earns Top-Five Finish, Men’s Golf Third at Rod Myers Invitational

DURHAM, NC – Carson Ownbey posted a top-five finish to lead the Charlotte men’s golf team to a third-place showing at the season-opening Rod Myers Invitational.

SECOND TOP-5 OF CAREER

Ownbey secured his second career top-five finish with an even par round of 72 on Saturday. A birdie three began his day in a one-under side of 35. Ownbey dropped another birdie on the par five 11th before two-straight bogies ended his day to level out. Ownbey finished tied for third at four-under for the tournament.

PARK STARTS WITH TOP-10

Dongjin Park began the year with a top-10 finish tying for eighth after a two-over 74. Park started with a one-under front side after a birdie three before losing three shots on the back to shoot 74.

WOODRUFF CLIMBS INSIDE TOP-20

Ben Woodruff made a climb up the Leaderboard on Saturday with a two-under 70, tying for the best team round of the day, finishing tied for 17th. Woodruff drained three birdies over five holes making the turn to sit three-under through 11. Still at -3 with two to play, a bogey-par finish gave Woodruff his round of 70.

NEWCOMERS FINISH

Dougie Ergood put together the other two-under round of 70 with three birdies, two on the front, with a one-under back side. Tanner Guthrie rounded out with a four-over 76 draining a couple of birdies in his final round, one on each side.

FINAL TALLIES

Charlotte finished third just one shot behind host Duke. Alabama won the team event with a -13 tournament after a seven-under day on Saturday.

NEXT UP

Charlotte will head to the Inverness Intercollegiate September 26-27 in Toledo, Ohio.