Own goal haunts men’s soccer in 1-0 loss to UCA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early own goal doomed an otherwise solid effort by the Bellarmine University men’s soccer team as the Knights fell 1-0 to Central Arkansas in ASUN action Saturday night in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium.

The own goal occurred in the 10th minute. Karim Diao of Central Arkansas (3-2-1, 2-0 ASUN) advanced the ball near the left post. A clear attempt by one Knight ricocheted off another into the net as Bellarmine (2-3-1, 0-2) fell behind 1-0.

Bellarmine was never able to overcome the deficit, although the Knights had their chances against the 2021 ASUN regular-season co-champion. Bellarmine finished with a 14-8 advantage in shots, including 3-2 on frame.

Bellarmine attempted six shots in the first half and eight in the second. The Knights also had a 7-2 edge in corner kicks.

Bellarmine will host Purdue Fort Wayne at 2 pm (ET) Tuesday in a nonconference match.

