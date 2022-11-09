Owls conclude volleyball season at Awards Banquet

Olivia Fish put her name for career kills in the Seymour varsity volleyball record book this fall, and Coach Angie Lucas said she expects that mark to be around for a long time.

Fish had 1,493 kills for her career, including 440 this fall.

She received the hitting award, was named to the all-Hoosier Hills Conference team and was named to the academic all-state team.

Lucas said with a résumé like that, she deserved the most valuable player award, and the Wake Forest signee received that honor during an Awards program held in the school’s Commons last week.

There were three Seniors on the team this fall — Fish, Cali Cummings and Addi Lemon. Cummings received the blocks award with 59 blocks this fall, and she was named HHC Honorable mention. Lemon received the assists award with 822 this fall, and she received the serving award with 96.4% of good serves. This is the second time she has received the serving award.

“Our MVP played all six rotations in our lineup,” Lucas said of Fish. “She was second on our team in digs with 296. She led our team in hitting with 440 kills on 981 attempts, she led our team in aces with 54 and she was one of our co-captains. I really don’t know how we will ever replace her on the floor. We’re going to try, but it’s not going to be easy. We’ve very excited about her future, and I can’t wait to see how she does the next four years.”

Both Cummings and Lemon also made the academic all-state team, and Lucas said all three Seniors are planning on playing volleyball in college. Managers Cole Wright, Mackenzie Waskom and Sydney North were also academic all-state.

“I’ve told them and I’ve said this many times, ‘I don’t know what the gym will look like without those three seniors,'” Lucas said. “I can’t say enough about these Seniors and their parents and what they’ve meant to this program. There are just not enough words to say about them.”

Cummings, Fish and Lemon are all four-year varsity award winners.

Also receiving special awards were Greer Henry and Journee Brown.

Lucas presented the Laura Culp Mental Attitude Award to Henry.

“This award is dear and close to my heart. It is named after a former SHS high school volleyball player, Laura Culp. She was a 1998 SHS graduate, and she continued to play volleyball at IUPUI that fall. Soon after that, she was diagnosed with cancer, and she passed away on March 26, 2002,” Lucas said.

“I always describe Laura as a person with a bright smile and an inner strength and competitive spirit like no other,” she said. “She loved playing volleyball, and she had a dream of becoming a teacher and coming back and being a volleyball coach here. She never gave up. She kept fighting until the day she passed away.”

Henry also received the defensive digs award for having 303 digs this fall.

Brown was named the most improved player and was named to the all-HHC first team.

Henry is a sophomore, and Brown is a junior.

The Owls were 28-5 this fall and won 18 straight matches before falling to Floyd Central in the Sectional Finals at Jeffersonville. The Owls finished second in the HHC with a record of 4-1.

They were 54-10 the past two years.

“That is remarkable,” Lucas said.

The Seymour junior varsity had a record of 22-11, and the C team was 5-8. Jamie Bobb received the JV coaches award, and Bailey Barr received the coach’s award.

“We expect great things out of our underclassmen,” Lucas said and encouraged those girls to play club volleyball this offseason.