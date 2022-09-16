Owl Arts owner seeks bigger better space for passion project

Karen Eckberg of Green Bay needs help in finding a location for her business, Owl Arts. Although it was just established in 2021, Eckberg has seen the business flourish and now needs a larger space.

Owl Arts is the product of years of experimenting with a wide variety of art forms. Although she holds a Master’s Degree in Library Science and spent years as an academic librarian, Eckberg found her Joy as an artist. It has been a part of her life as long as she can remember.

“I have always figured out a way to express myself,” she said. “In the musician arts, I was a singer and cellist. In 2009, I started painting and kept on taking classes thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I have this blank canvas and can create on it.'”

Those years of studying art as a Hobby led to her next Obsession — pottery.

Eckberg said, “I had loved it earlier, and had it in the back of my mind that once I am able, I want to create Pottery again. Twenty years later, I took a class at the Artisan Center (NWTC-Green Bay) and didn’t stop.”

She says that she marveled at the way she could take a piece of clay, a lump of earth, and make it into anything.

“The sky is the limit, and I look at the clay and ponder how I can stretch it to its limit,” Eckberg said.

Her Talent in Transforming clay led to success. She began working out of her garage while teaching art on a part-time basis. A Pottery wheel took the place reserved for her vehicle and her husband had to adapt to a major reduction in garage space. The next purchase was a kiln, and while the garage worked initially, it is far from ideal.

Eckberg says she needs a space with ventilation, electricity, water, and heat. She shivered her way through last winter, and envisions a space where she can create pottery, and offer space to other artists. She would like to have a retail shop, a gallery to celebrate art, and a place to teach.

In the interim, as her Pottery has become popular (both wholesale and retail), Eckberg has taken on an apprentice/partner. That partner, JR Hall of Green Bay, is an artist. Raised in a family that had a performing arts business, Hall worked in that business from childhood.

“I was a person who didn’t know what I wanted to be when I grew up,” Hall said. “What I bring to the partnership is a lot of experience working in the arts, that inside perspective is what’s it’s like to be employed in the arts every day and the social aspect of understanding people and putting together relationships.”

With commitment to the business, Hall is setting aside a career as a mental health counselor to pursue the dream of making Owl Arts a success. As part of that journey, the pair contacted the Green Bay SCORE Chapter and is being mentored by Ryan Kauth. SCORE is offering direction on the business aspects.

“I have no business training,” Hall said. “That’s not in my wheelhouse. When you are in the process of starting up, there are questions that come up that you didn’t even know you would have and you can ask these questions in a time-sensitive manner. What the SCORE folks are doing is empowering people to go into business for themselves and find success. That’s what we want to do in our business — Empower people so they can find success in the arts.”

The vision for Owl Arts is to be a welcoming and inclusive place where artists can celebrate pieces that they are proud of, and nurture People’s interest in the arts. They want it to be a creative experience that is available to anyone and everyone. But first, they need the space.

Eckberg said, “I didn’t start classes in 2019 with the idea of ​​creating a business. I simply did it because I loved working with clay. It was when people started buying things that I started to think I can do this and I’m pretty good at it. I know the business can work with the ideas that JR and I have.”

But they also understand the challenges. Eckberg notes that there is a need for patience.

“I have learned how much I don’t know, and that I have to be confident in myself and that can be a hard thing,” she said. “Sometimes, I want things done right now, and to have immediate support for what we’re doing.”

Hall noted that there are other obstacles, as well, for creative people. The skill sets that make someone good as an artist aren’t the same as those that make someone successful in the business world. And, what starts out as a hobby, something you love to do, may feel stifling when it becomes a job.

But the desire to share the gift of art with others is strong. A favorite quote is, “Try new things. Be brave. Even if it didn’t work out, you tried it.” Art is like therapy, Hall said.

“There is nothing like being able to put your hands into a glob of clay and seeing it transform into a beautiful piece. It gives a boost of confidence when you are able to do something you didn’t think you could do. It is like a Shattered pot – learning to deal with disappointment and moving forward regardless.”

Tina Dettman-Bielefeldt is co-owner of DB Commercial Real Estate in Green Bay and past district director for SCORE, Wisconsin.