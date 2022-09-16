Owl Arts owner seeks bigger better space for passion project

Karen Eckberg of Green Bay needs help in finding a location for her business, Owl Arts. Although it was just established in 2021, Eckberg has seen the business flourish and now needs a larger space.

Owl Arts is the product of years of experimenting with a wide variety of art forms. Although she holds a Master’s Degree in Library Science and spent years as an academic librarian, Eckberg found her Joy as an artist. It has been a part of her life as long as she can remember.

“I have always figured out a way to express myself,” she said. “In the musician arts, I was a singer and cellist. In 2009, I started painting and kept on taking classes thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I have this blank canvas and can create on it.'”

