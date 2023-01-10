Owensboro Volleyball Club to open home facility

Jan. 9—It was 11 years ago that the Owensboro Volleyball Club began to serve fans and players of the sport in the community.

Since then, the family operation spearheaded by club director Brian Hardison and his two sons — Assistant director Blake Hardison and recruiting and tournament director Zach Hardison — has continued to grow.

It’s even expanded to other family members, including Zach Hardison’s wife, Brooke Hall-Hardison, who serves as a Coach and the director for both social media and the Owensboro Volleyball Club Academy (OVCA), as well as other people the Hardisons have grown close to since the club’s inception.

“We kind of pride ourselves on family,” Zach Hardison, 35, said. “Everybody else that has anything to do with the club has either come from playing at OVC and grew up playing there and being a part of it. We’ve got one Coach that’s just a family friend that we’ve known for years .. ..

“Everybody that we bring on board is somebody that’s been involved with our club in some way and has been part of our family all along.”

Zach Hardison began working in depth with the club during its second year in operation. He started by coaching before becoming more involved on the leadership side.

“Back then I was just coaching and just kind of getting my feet wet and learning how to be a Coach myself,” he said. “As time went on and I got older, I got more involved … and helped take over the reins on some of the other (aspects).”

While the club gained some traction when it first opened, Zach Hardison said it’s seen the biggest growth over the last five years.

“When my dad started it, he really thought it was really going to be just him and his one team that he opened the option up to,” he said. “… In the first year, they ended up with four teams.”

The club currently has 16 traveling teams, along with 30 members in its non-traveling OVCA program, which is more focused on skills training.

“We have a total of about 200 kids and families that we serve …,” Zach Hardison said.

The club also put on the first-ever Qualifying event in Owensboro in May with the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Blue Bridge Battle at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The event Returns in April, while the club will put on another Qualifier in February.

The club will have a permanent home for the first time with the opening of the Synergy Center, the former home of Balance Health + Body at 650 Chuck Gray Court, after years of bouncing around and renting spaces to play in Owensboro.

The club will have two indoor courts at the facility, while the additional space will be utilized by other small businesses and organizations, including Ashton Brooke Photography, C. Marie Esthetics, The Coaches Bucket, Just Breathe Luv, Primitive Performance and Wheatgrass Juice Bar.

Zach Hardison said bringing others on board is part of the club’s mission of supporting local.

“…Not only is this a home court for us, but it kind of fits into what we do as an organization, because there’s so many people here already that are just small businesses in Owensboro,” he said. “They want to stay here. They want to run their business here. This is their home.”

Since getting more involved in the club, Zach Hardison said it’s developed “as my one thing that I do” and has expanded in other parts of his life beyond the sport.

“It gave me … a real way to have an impact on other people …,” he said. “Just the relationships you build with People’s families and the players and being able to have that impact on them, not only growing in the game of volleyball ….”

Building community among the members is something Zach Hardison said he and his family have “always prided ourselves on.”

“…We call all of our players and their families our family, too,” he said. “We try to make it that way.

“At the end of the day, we try to make people feel at home ….”

The Synergy Center is expected to open to the public this month.

For more information on the club, visit owensborovolleyballclub.com or facebook.com/OVCKY.