Owensboro football prepares for 5A semifinal rematch with Lexington Douglass

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) – Just one win away from clinching a berth in the state Championship game, the Owensboro football team will play against a familiar opponent in the state Playoffs on Friday night.

The Red Devils are heading east to take on Lexington Douglass in the Class 5A semifinals.

Both teams have met the last three seasons with a spot in the state Finals on the line. Owensboro has come away victorious over the Broncos only once in those previous three games, but the familiarity and their opponent and surroundings have the Red Devils feeling confident about this year’s matchup.

“The biggest factor there is not even the scheme, it’s familiarity when it comes to just knowing what the Locker room is like before you get there, and what the set-up is like before you get there and what the sideline is like and what to expect,” Owensboro head football Coach Jay Fallin said. “The familiarity of doing it allows you to concentrate on what matters. Offensively, they don’t run a lot of different plays, but they do what they do really well and they do it out of as many different formations and personnel groupings as you’ll ever see a high school team do.”

“They’re just a great team, they’re very disciplined, we’re very disciplined too,” Owensboro senior wide receiver/defensive back Ethan Pendleton said. “We’re just gonna see who can limit the mistakes. We know it’s gonna be a battle, so we’re just gonna have to dig in and do what it takes. We worked so hard for this.”

Owensboro and Lexington Douglass kick off at 5 pm CST on Friday.

