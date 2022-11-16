Owen soccer reaches NCHSAA 2A state championship with golden-goal dramatics

BLACK MOUNTAIN — Davis Kendall didn’t understand why the entire Owen soccer bench was there to meet him on the sideline when he landed from a triumphant midair fist pump on the sideline.

He knew he’d just scored his fourth goal of Tuesday’s 2A regional final and 49th of the season — a lasered penalty kick into the top of the net — but what the Warhorse star hadn’t realized, at least not yet, was that it was golden.

The Madness of the celebration, though, was a dead giveaway: Kendall had just sent Owen to the state championship.

The Warhorses saw four leads disappear in regulation Tuesday, but Lincoln Charter wouldn’t have any opportunity to answer Kendall’s 105th-minute goal, which secured a 5-4 triple overtime win and the first state title berth in program history.

“It’s a feeling I’ve never felt before,” Owen defender AJ Logan said. “The adrenaline rush you get knowing you’re … part of a unique opportunity. It’s just something that nothing can compare to.”

Everybody on the field, even Owen forward Owen Lollis, looked to the assistant referee in the 105th minute of Tuesday’s NCHSAA 2A West regional final, but when the flag stayed down, Lollis was the first to react.

The Warhorse forward charged towards a long, lobbed pass as it landed near the top of the Lincoln Charter box, beating goalkeeper Anthony Mele to the ball and then getting taken out by him to draw a penalty kick.

As Kendall stepped up to take it, the sophomore prayed he would convert, but in Warhorse Coach Trei Morrison’s mind, there was no force earthly, spiritual or otherwise that would be extending the game into a 106th minute.

