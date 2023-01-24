Owen Power’s first goal of the year a long time coming

It took 43 games, but Buffalo Sabers defenseman Owen Power finally sunk his first goal of the season and third of his career.

When you watch Owen Power play, you know that he doesn’t necessarily need to score goals to be a good hockey player. Power is calm with the puck, he often looks poised, he can withstand the rigors of playing 20 to 25 minutes a night, and he has the recovery speed to get in position to put a stick on the puck when in the defensive zone.

Overall, Power has been impressive this season, even if he’s played like a rookie at times. But don’t they all? Another thing I’ve noticed about Power? It’s been as though an Invisible glove kept blocking shot after shot. So many people in Buffalo Sabers circles have noticed, including head Coach Don Granato:

“They could have six, seven or eight goals by now and none of us would be surprised. He’s put himself in scoring areas, generated high quality scoring chances. They just haven’t hit the back of the net. Lots of time when you break that ice as he did tonight, more will follow pretty soon and we hope that is the case.” – via Mike Harrington of Buffalo News.

In last night’s overtime period, they made some music with a shot off the post. I cringed, thinking to myself, not again. Seconds later, the magic happened.

Owen Power’s first goal leads to an overtime win for the Buffalo Sabres

The puck ricocheted off the post, allowing Winger Alex Tuch to take control. Tuch found Thompson, who located Power skating from right to left in the circle. Power’s second shot zoomed by Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, finding twine and ending the game on a high note.

Power (20), who will be in consideration for the Calder Trophy at the end of the year, is currently second in points among defensemen 21 years old or younger, with only Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings (21 points in 45 games) ahead of him.

Overall, this was a long time coming for Power, who with 17 points in 43 contests this season is well within striking distance to take the lead from Seider. Perhaps this goal will open up even more opportunities for the Sabers rookie and if it does, watch out. He’s going to be fun to watch.

