Owen McCown solid in starting debut for Buffs – BuffZone

Owen McCown solid in starting debut for Buffs

Prior to kickoff on Saturday, the Folsom Field video board announced Colorado’s starting lineup. When Owen McCown’s name and picture popped up, there was a collective cheer from the crowd.

The fans were ready for a change at quarterback and, all things considered, it was a positive one. Although McCown didn’t come close to leading CU to a win, he did provide a bit of a spark to the offense in a 45-17 loss to UCLA.

