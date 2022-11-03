Owasso educators Retreat to Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute for Intensive workshops

From Staff Reports



Nearly 300 Oklahoma educators earned professional development hours and joined with other adults in improving their crafts during this year’s Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute.

Four local teachers — Melissa Beck at Owasso 8th Grade Center and Kay Bratcher, Shelly Collins and Matthew Gilliland at Owasso High School — participated in a series of Intensive weekend workshops taught by nationally renowned artists in the literary, visual and performing arts.

The workshops were held throughout October at Quartz Mountain State Park & ​​Lodge in southwestern Oklahoma. The Owasso attendees were among those from more than 170 schools, who each earned 18 hours in continuing education credits.

Conducted by the Oklahoma Arts Institute, OFAI allows teachers and artists to sharpen their skills and learn new ones in an immersive environment with innovators in their fields

“OFAI provides a space for professional development that is not only relevant, but enjoyable,” Bratcher, Visual Arts Department Chair for Owasso Public Schools, said in a previous story.

Collins, who enjoys painting large murals, in another previous story, added, “I want to create public art that is eye-catching, that is positive, that just communicates themes of play and whimsy, joy.”

This year, participants chose from classes in storytelling, photography, poetry, drawing, printmaking, painting, musical theater, ceramics and more.

Workshops especially designed for educators included “Visual Thinking Strategies,” an approach to art-based discussion; “Fall Flutter Book,” visual arts and bookbinding; and “Musical Theatre: From Choosing a Production to Curtain Call.”

They also enjoyed extracurricular activities and electives, such as yoga, screen printing, guided stargazing and more.

“Quartz Mountain has been home to the Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute since its inception in 1983,” said Rob Ward, the OAI’s president and chief executive officer. “It’s a magical place that has provided a wonderful backdrop for learning. Oklahoma’s teachers are able to take skills and techniques they learn here and share them with their students, so the impact is felt statewide.”

Next summer, Oklahoma high school students can also study with the nation’s top artists at the event. Auditions for the program will begin online in January and at locations across the state. Every accepted student will receive a Scholarship to the program. More information is available at oaiquartz.org.