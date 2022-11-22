Owasso art teacher, curator cuts ribbon at Skiatook Arts Center

Art Haddaway News Editor



The Skiatook Arts Center Hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Skiatook Chamber earlier this month.

The facility, located at 705 W. Rogers Blvd., has served as a downtown staple since opening in 2017, and features everything from vintage and abstract art to western and contemporary pieces, all portrayed through oils, acrylics, watercolors and other mixed media.

SAC curator Lauren McKuin, who oversees about 250 art pieces on display and another 200 in the site’s archive, was excited to celebrate their partnership with the chamber on Nov. 5 with fellow Skiatook residents.

“The ribbon cutting is something so near and dear to us at SAC,” McKuin said. “It shows that we are here. We are here for the community, for the kids, for the enrichment and artistic growth of our town’s youth. It also shows to established creatives that we are a place for them as well.”

McKuin started teaching at Montessori Academy of Owasso in November 2021, and then took up curating at SAC in May. Her passion for the arts has since led her to provide a platform for others, especially local youth, to showcase their talents.

“It’s been amazing,” McKuin said of Montessori Academy in a previous story. “I’ve been blown away (by) some of the kids at the school. To be able to … give them that outlet to let that creativity grow has been pretty rad.”

One way McKuin is stirring creativity in the community is by hosting an opening night the first Saturday of every month, in which new artists of all ages, including some of her Owasso students, can showcase their works. The next show will feature contemporary abstracts by local artist, Sid Clanton, on Dec. 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m

Skiatook Chamber Executive Director Sara Herren was happy to host the ribbon-cutting event with McKuin’s newly renovated art gallery.

“The Skiatook Arts Center is not only offering Monthly Art Shows, they are showcasing teens through adults in those showcases,” Herren said. “They are offering art lessons, and above all, they are adding to the quality of life that we have been missing here: arts and culture.”