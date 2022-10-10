OVR of USA Volleyball named title Sponsor for OHSAA volleyball state tournaments

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced a partnership with the Ohio Valley Region (OVR) of USA Volleyball to become the title sponsor for the OHSAA girls and boys volleyball state tournaments.

The 48th annual OHSAA Girls Volleyball State Tournament will be held Nov. 10-12 at the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton.

The Inaugural OHSAA Boys Volleyball State Tournament will be held May 25-26, 2023 at Wittenberg University in Springfield.

“The Ohio Valley Region of USA Volleyball is thrilled to partner with the OHSAA and serve as the first title sponsor for the girls and boys volleyball state tournaments,” said Brian Hofman, OVR Commissioner. “The OVR and the OHSAA have been strong partners and advocates in promoting the sport of volleyball for decades in Ohio. Through the Collaborative efforts of the OVR and OHSAA, the future continues to look bright for all young student-athletes playing volleyball at the highest level in a game that also teaches life lessons, develops future leaders and creates positive life-long memories.”

OVR will have a presence at the OHSAA girls and boys volleyball state tournaments and throughout the year as the OHSAA collaborates with OVR to grow the game of volleyball for girls and boys in Ohio.

“We love OVR’s passion for the game of volleyball and their expertise in running youth volleyball tournaments throughout Ohio,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “We believe this partnership will give the sport of volleyball increased exposure to girls and boys across the state.”

Ute also praised Wittenberg University for serving as the host site for the boys volleyball state tournament.