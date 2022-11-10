OVO Announced as Jersey Patch Partner for NBA G League Ignite

October’s Very Own (OVO®) has been named the NBA G League Ignite’s official practice jersey patch partner, marking the team’s first practice jersey patch marketing collaboration.

The OVO® brand will be prominently displayed on the right chest of the team’s practice jerseys as part of the partnership. Along with on-court branding at The Dollar Loan Center, OVO® will have a bigger presence at Ignite home games. OVO® and Ignite will collaborate to produce a unique video series featuring Ignite players in certain OVO® collections as the G League season goes on.





On Saturday, November 12, Ignite plays host to the Santa Cruz Warriors at The Dollar Loan Center at 10 pm ET. The game will be broadcast live on the NBA App and NBAGLeague.com.