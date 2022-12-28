Overtime’s Amen Thompson “going top 5 for sure” in NBA Draft

The NBA season is nearing its mid-point, leaving fans to look ahead to the 2023 NBA Draft. Much of the talk regarding the draft has surrounded Victor Wembanyama, and understandably so. He is incredibly gifted, athletic and longer than maybe anyone with those sets of skills.

But he isn’t the only one turning heads. Overtime Elite’s Amen Thompson is reportedly on track to make waves at this year’s NBA Draft.

“Amen Thompson is going Top 5 for sure,” according to one NBA Scout who spoke with HoopsHype. “Amen is more of a point guard than his brother, Ausar, with elite athleticism, but he needs to work on his jump shot at this point in his development.”

All you have to do to recognize what Thompson will bring to the table is watch him jump. The 19-year-old Thompson’s athleticism jumps off the screen, quite literally.

Amen Thompson is freaking insane 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VbmykCMEwh — Overtime (@overtime) December 23, 2022

He still needs some work on his shooting, but that can obviously come with time. You can’t teach that level of athleticism though. Amen Thompson attended Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with his brother Ausar. He posted better than 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists as a high school junior. Instead of opting to play college basketball, Thompson signed with the Overtime Elite basketball league along with his brother. Both are expected to be Lottery Picks in the NBA Draft this year.

The 2023 NBA Draft is slated for June 22. Alongside Wembanyama and the Thompson brothers, Scoot Henderson and Nick Smith are some of the other heavily praised names to watch out for.