Overtime Goal Sinks #24 Field Hockey Against Bulldogs, 3-2

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The No. 24 University of Pennsylvania field hockey Squad opened a two-game weekend at Yale on Saturday afternoon, falling in its third overtime game of the season, 3-2.

Quaker Notemeal

* Allison Kuzyk scored the opening goal for the Quakers, her third finish in two games. She scored two goals last weekend at home against Brown.

* Courtney Kenah finished the equalizer for Penn in the fourth quarter to send the game to extra time. She has five goals for the year, the most on the team.

* Gracy Banks Assisted on both Quaker goals, bringing her season total to four and 10 for her career.

* Frederique Wollaert tended the cage for the full 60 minutes, making nine saves. It’s the second highest save total of her career, making 10 in September against No. 1 Northwestern. She now has 49 saves for the season.

*It’s the first win for the Bulldogs against Penn since 2016, when Yale won 3-2 in New Haven, also a game that went to overtime.

How It Happened

Both teams had their fair share of shots in the first quarter, but it was the Quakers that prevailed first. With nearly two minutes left in the first frame, Penn was awarded a penalty corner that Kenah inserted to the top of the circle. Banks, who faked a shot, shoved a quick pass to the right side of the circle where Kuzyk squared up and launched a shot into the back of the cage for the 1-0 lead.

1Q 2:13 | #24 Penn 1, Yale 0 QUAKERS ARE ON THE BOARD! Penalty corner is successful with an extra pass by Gracy Banks over to Allison Kuzyk who knocks it home!#FightOnPenn pic.twitter.com/uOKCEgrVTl — Penn Field Hockey (@PennFieldHockey) October 22, 2022

The scoring went silent through the second quarter, as the one-goal advantage carried into the Halftime break.

The third quarter played in favor of the Bulldogs, holding the Quakers without a shot through 15 minutes while firing off seven of their own on the other end of the field. In less than two minutes of each other, Yale put away two goals to take a one-goal lead into the final frame.

Penn had different plans in the fourth, finding the offense it had back in the first quarter. In the 47th minute, the Quakers found themselves down a player with a yellow card. However, they still managed to earn a penalty corner and capitalized again. Kenah, with the insert again, sent the ball to the top of the Circle then slid near the left post of the cage. Banks, at the top of the circle, sent a quick pass back to Kenah who redirected the ball into the net for the 2-2 draw.

4Q 13:40 | #24 Penn 2, Yale 2 ALL SQUARE! Quakers go down a player due to a yellow card, but still manage to be awarded a penalty corner and capitalize! Banks finds Kenah for her team-leading fifth goal of the season!#FightOnPenn pic.twitter.com/ceQlZT802l — Penn Field Hockey (@PennFieldHockey) October 22, 2022

With the game needing more than 60 minutes to decide the winner, the contest headed to overtime. Less than five minutes in, the Bulldogs capitalized on their own penalty corner. Wollaert made an impressive save on the initial shot, but the deflection went to the stick of another Yale player who put it into the cage.

Up Next

The Quakers remain in Connecticut for another game on Sunday, traveling to Quinnipiac for a 1 pm start.

#FightOnPenn