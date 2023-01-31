Overtime expands 7-on-7 football to four cities in Season 2 while adding Snickers as Sponsor

Overtime is expanding its OT7 football program to add four cities in its second season. The new cities are Baltimore, Orlando, Austin and Phoenix. Its second season of 7-on-7 football will also have two brand sponsors: Snickers and the FDA’s “The Real Cost” anti-smoking campaign. The expansion is getting a lift from Overtime’s $100M Series D funding round in August. In the first season, OT7 took place in Las Vegas. Season play kicks off March 18-19 in the West Divisional event in Phoenix and continues with OT7 South in Austin on March 25-26, OT7 East in Orlando on April 15-16 and wraps up with OT7 North in Baltimore on April 29- 30. The Championship runs June 8-11 at an undetermined location (although LA is in the running). This overlaps with both the XFL and USFL, but as Overtime offers a different sort of offseason football — one that features college prospects and does not appear on standard broadcast channels like ESPN or Fox — it maintains it can stand out from these two competing spring leagues. OT7 brings together teams of high school players, including 4-star and 5-star college recruits, to compete in the 7-on-7 format. The first season had 18 teams play over four days in Las Vegas in a World Cup-style tournament. Tapping into livestream platforms and social media, Overtime said OT7 got over 175 million views on its social media accounts (including Instagram and TikTok) and over 30 million engagements. Longer-form content lives on its YouTube channel.

GETTING EXPOSURE: Those views and engagements tap into one of the ideas behind Overtime’s two offerings (Overtime Elite basketball and OT7): high school and college Athletes building their own brands, with an eye on giving them exposure for college Scholarships or potential NIL deals, even if Overtime doesn’t have any direct connections or partnerships with NIL collectives. “They are coming through 7-on-7 as a mechanism to sharpen their games to grow their personal appeal to fans and to brands to elevate their recruitment opportunity,” said VP/League Partnerships Jack Jenkins. “But really what it provides us is a helmets-off, pads-off up-close-and-personal view of the very best future NCAA and NFL football players all within an ecosystem.” In 7-on-7, players wear helmets but not pads. What Jenkins means by “helmets off” is how Overtime’s production teams produce content starring 7-on-7 players.

MARKET MATTERS: One reason OT7 expanded to different cities spanning the Mid-Atlantic to the Southwest was to make it easier for interested teams and players to travel to one of their Divisional events. It also gives OT7 a wider net for drawing teams … and Scouts from Colleges and marketing agencies looking for players to sign. “These markets provide us accessibility to the best teams. In terms of transportation logistics, we wanted to make sure that we were providing a microphone and providing a camera to the very best in the sport,” said Jenkins on the selection of cities for the second season. “We are picking regions where 7-on-7 teams already exist and already thrive. And we’re trying to make it as easy as possible for them to attend and to attend in great numbers. … So Florida is a hotbed (for football), but we chose Orlando because we were able to provide accessibility to teams in South Florida, as well as teams that are a little farther north, in Georgia, etc. So, again, I think the theme behind our regional strategy is sourcing in a seamless way. “And so though there were very thoughtful considerations around Geography from a logistics perspective.”

BRAND BUILDING: One of the recruits who went through OT7 in its first season was Nico Iamaleava, the No. 2-ranked quarterback by Rivals.com who committed to Tennessee. Jenkins points to him as an example of who OT7’s strategy can work for student-athletes. “What we saw though, was the time spent with us only elevated Nico’s ranking in his class, and that was by way of what we believe to be super-powerful production and high-quality Storytelling around his athleticism as well as the ability for his Personality to shine,” he said. In the 2023-’24 class of high school seniors, Jenkins points to the uncommitted QB Jadyn Davis of Providence Day in Charlotte and WR Jeremiah Smith (committed to Ohio State) as 5-star Athletes OT7 hopes to build stories around to raise their profiles . “What we take a lot of pride in isn’t just about football-related outcomes for these players. It’s about how they develop as people. It’s about how they prepare themselves for an active NIL marketplace,” Jenkins said. “As you can imagine, their marketability, their value to brands, their monetization opportunity, is a direct correlation with the fandom that they build on their social channels. Over time, we believe Overtime is better than anyone else at athlete discovery, Athletes Storytelling and shedding a positive light on stories that need to be told.”

COMPELLING CONTENT: Previously, Jenkins worked on the agency side of the industry with Home Team Sports (a division of Fox Sports Media Group), Optimum Sports and Starcom Worldwide. He believes that OT7 fills a gap that even the USFL and XFL can’t do when it comes to offseason football. Before Overtime, Jenkins said his “entire planning cycle revolved around the audience’s that I could reach in Q4 and Q1 with football really kind of driving the marketplace. And the absence of football content in Q2 and Q3 has been challenging for marketers for a very long time. We’re very excited to program in that window and to provide opportunities for continuity for the brands who already leveraged football for commercial activity, whether it be college or pro campaigns. So that’s really the mission here for us. In addition to the athlete empowerment angle, it’s to make sure that we’re providing our audiences with unique content and creating that continuity throughout the year.”