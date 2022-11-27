Overseas Round-Up: Taking Stock of the Top NBA Prospects – NBA Draft Digest

Early in October, we followed up with some of the international prospects who were projected to be selected in the 2023 NBA Draft as they started their respective seasons. As basketball Leagues Overseas reach the two-month mark of the season, we catch up once again with the top international prospects and take a look at how they are dealing with the ups and downs of the season.

Victor Wembanyama has all but secured his place as the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft with his play during the first two months of the season. Since our last update, Wembanaya averaged 25.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.8 blocks on a 65.9 True Shooting percentage while leading the Metropolitans to a 5-0 record.

