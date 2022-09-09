Overbook Overlook: Water project continues with contractor extensions – Osage County Online

The Overbrook City Council has received requests for project extensions from both contractors working on the ongoing water project. A request for an extension from Central Tank to complete repairs at the West Tower was approved at a Sept. 26, 2022, special council meeting. The company’s substantial completion date is set for mid-October 2022. The council will review Carstensen’s request to extend their substantial completion date to December 21, 2022, at the Sept. 14 council meeting.

Overbrook Police Department

The Overbrook Police Department reminds drivers and citizens that school is in session, and remember to be aware of school zones. Zones are from 7-8 am and 3-4 pm

The department also advised citizens of recent instances of fraud coming through phone calls, text, and social media, and to never give out any personal information over the phone.

The department has hired a part-time officer, Justin Wagstaff, who will start patrolling this month.

Police officers will soon have a lock out kit. They will be able to help you if you lock your keys in your car.

Overbrook Parks and Rec

Overbrook Parks and Rec reports the pool is officially closed for the season, with thanks to Ann Fawl and the lifeguards for a great and safe summer. A kickball tournament is set for Sept. 24. Sign up deadline for teams is Sept. 16; $100 per team. The tournament benefits Overbrook Parks and Rec youth sports and activities. Youth flag football registrations are due Aug. 31. Overbrook soccer registration deadline is also Aug. 31, 2022. Registration forms are at city hall or www.overbrookks.com.

Overbrook Farmers Market

Overbrook Farmers Market only has a few dates left. It was scheduled 4-6 pm every Monday from Memorial Day through Labor Day, depending on the growing season. Jaimie Needham, her team, and vendors, have made the farmers market a contribution to Overbrook.

Overbrook Historical Society

Overbrook Historical Society is selling “Don’t Overcook Overbrook” cookbooks to help raise funds for their future museum. They are available for purchase at Kansas State Bank and Overbrook City Hall. The books are $20 each. For more information, contact [email protected] Members of the society invite community members to monthly meetings held at 6:30 pm every third Thursday at the Overbrook Library community room.

Overbrook Garden Club

The Overbrook Garden Club was created by Stephanie Wessel in 2022 to connect those in the Overbrook area who shared a love for all things plants, gardening, and homesteading. The OGC meets once a month, taking turns at different member houses. Members help each other plan their gardens, give advice, share plants and seeds, help each other put up food, identify plants in their yard, and just have community with one another. The Overbrook Garden Club is very casual and unstructured, except for once-a-month meetings. Anyone wanting to share their love of gardening in a friendly space, is invited to join the public Facebook group “The Overbrook Garden Club”. Meeting dates and topics are posted online. The OGC is open to everyone of all ages.

Neighborhood Revitalization Program

Own property in Overbrook that needs Rehabilitation or thinking of new construction? You might be eligible to receive a rebate on your property taxes through a program through Osage County Economic Development. The Overbrook City Council approved adopting the Osage County Neighborhood Revitalization program earlier this summer. Contact Overbrook City Hall for information or Osage County Economic Development at 785-829-5302, or [email protected]

Outside watering during summer

If your bill is higher than usual due to filling a pool, watering your garden, or other outside areas, let city hall know. If the amount of water that does not go down the Sewer can be quantified, the Sewer portion of the bill can be adjusted to reflect the additional water used. Please call city hall at 785-665-7328 to discuss.

