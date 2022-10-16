Overall Arkansas golf state Champions crowned

By Jeff Halpern

Miken Ashmore of Cabot and Anna Kate Nichols of Pulaski Academy were the winners in the Overall state golf tournament at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock on Thursday.

Ashmore, a freshman for Class 6A state runner-up Cabot, shot a 1-over 73 despite a bogey on No. 16 and a double bogey on No. 18, a 518-yard par 5 while hitting his drive into the rough and missing the green on his approach shot along with a 12-foot bogey putt.

He defeated his teammate Easton Denney, who was the Class 6A state individual champion by one stroke. Denney had his problems down the stretch when he double bogeyed No. 17 when he hit his tee shot into the water on the 188-yard par three.

Jackson McLaughlin of Episcopal Collegiate was tied for second at 74. Luke Hanson of Maumelle Charter and Gary Manning of Arkadelphia were tied for fourth at 74.

Nichols, a University of Arkansas commit, defeated Bentonville’s Lauren Pleiman on the first hole of a playoff to win the girls title with a 76. Pleiman hit her drive out of bounds while Nichols’ drive found the middle of the fairway and parred the hole.

Lauren Milligan of Springdale Har-Ber was third with a 78, Maggie Huett of Hot Springs Lakeside was fourth with an 80 and Emmerson Doyle of Cabot was fifth with an 82.