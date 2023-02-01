Over 300 artists taking over downtown Mount Dora for the annual festival

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Over 300 artists from many corners of the world are showcasing and selling pieces at an annual festival this weekend.

The 48th annual Mount Dora Arts Festival incorporates different types of art disciplines including painting, sculpture, fiber art, and more.

Artists set up in downtown Mount Dora to display and sell their work to guests taking part in this event.

Attendees are also able to enjoy festival food, live entertainment, and a free kids zone throughout the weekend.

This annual event is free to attend and proceeds benefit the Mount Dora Center for the Arts as well as provides funding for art camp Scholarships for underprivileged children in the community.

The festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5, from 9 am to 5 pm in downtown Mount Dora.

Click here to learn more about the artists attending and shuttle routes if you’re attending.

